Tunisia president rebuffs foreign pressure over political crisis

By Syndicated Content
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisian President Kais Saied on Friday said the country would not tolerate any foreign interference as he faces rising pressure from Western governments to restore constitutional order after seizing power in July. “The sovereignty of the Tunisian state and the choices of its people were not discussed...

IBTimes

Argentina's President Reshuffles Cabinet After Political Crisis

Argentina's president Alberto Fernandez announced a new cabinet on Friday in a bid to smother a political crisis that pitted him bitterly against his vice president this week after an electoral defeat in legislative primaries. The reshuffle came one day after Vice President Cristina Kirchner wrote Fernandez to demand one,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden angers France, EU with new Australia, UK initiative

President Joe Biden’s decision to form a strategic Indo-Pacific alliance with Australia and Britain to counter China is angering France and the European Union. They’re feeling left out and seeing it as a return to the Trump era. The security initiative, unveiled this week, appears to have brought Biden’s summer of love with Europe to an abrupt end. AUKUS, which notably excludes France and the European Union, is just the latest in a series of steps, from Afghanistan to east Asia, that have taken Europe aback.After promising European leaders that “America is back” and that multilateral diplomacy would guide...
WORLD
WIBC.com

Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag Resigns Over Afghanistan Crisis

AMSTERDAM — Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag announced her resignation on Thursday after a majority of the Dutch parliament said she had mishandled the Afghanistan evacuation crisis, a press officer from the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs told CNN. Tens of thousands of foreigners and Afghans who were associated with...
POLITICS
WNCY

Tunisia detains parliament member as rights worries grow

TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisian security forces detained a member of parliament on Friday, his lawyer said, amid growing concern for rights after the president seized governing powers in July in a move his foes call a coup. Saif Eddine Makhlouf, a leader of the conservative Karama party and a frequent...
WORLD
The Independent

Dutch foreign minister becomes first Western politician to resign over handling of Afghanistan evacuation

Dutch foreign minister Sigrid Kaag has become the first Western government official to step down over the handling of the evacuation process from Afghanistan last month.Her resignation came after the lower house of the Dutch parliament passed a motion of censure against the government claiming that they had mishandled the evacuation of refugees from Kabul as the Taliban swept to power.Dutch military planes evacuated around 2,100 people from Afghanistan to neighbouring countries in the last two weeks of August, and almost 1,700 of them had the Netherlands as their final destination, according to the Reuters news agency.But hundreds of Dutch...
POLITICS
101 WIXX

Russia ramps up pressure on foreign tech firms on eve of election

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia on Thursday threatened U.S. social media firms with sizeable fines if they fail to delete content Moscow deems illegal and demanded Apple and Google stop allegedly meddling in its internal affairs on the eve of parliamentary elections. Internet services are coming under increasing pressure ahead of...
POLITICS
IBTimes

Tunisia's President Says Necessary To Amend Constitution

Tunisian President Kais Saied has announced plans to amend the constitution and form a new government months after he dismissed the prime minister and suspended parliament in moves his critics called a coup. Speaking to two TV stations after an evening stroll through the heart of the capital on Saturday,...
WORLD
sandiegouniontribune.com

Romania: No-confidence vote stalled, political crisis grows

BUCHAREST, Romania — Romania’s governing National Liberal Party on Thursday blocked — with the help of an opposition party — a no-confidence motion brought by a former coalition partner, capping a week of political turmoil in the Eastern European country. The crisis began last week after Liberal Prime Minister Florin...
POLITICS
New Haven Register

Ghana, Ivory Coast presidents in Guinea to pressure junta

CONAKRY, Guinea (AP) — A delegation of West African leaders met with junta leaders in Guinea Friday, a day after the regional bloc imposed sanctions on the military chiefs and their families over this month's coup. Ghana President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led the delegation that met with Col. Mamady...
POLITICS
AFP

'No way out' for Lukashenko: Belarus opposition chief

There is "no way out" for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko over a year after disputed elections, the exiled opposition leader said on Friday, urging France to use its ties with Russia to increase pressure on the authoritarian leader. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who along with much of the international community believes she was the true winner of last summer's polls, told Agence France-Presse in an interview that world powers and the Belarusian people had to keep pressing the regime for free and fair elections. She expressed satisfaction with her visit to France this week that ends on Saturday, saying there was "no disappointment" that there had been no meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron to follow a first meeting in Lithuania last year. Tikhanovskaya, who met French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian earlier this week, said France and other powers should act as mediators to agree new elections that she said would sweep Lukashenko from power.
POLITICS
The Independent

2nd Dutch minister quits over handling of Kabul evacuations

The Dutch defense minister quit Friday, a day after parliament passed a motion of censure against her for her handling of chaotic evacuations from Kabul of translators who worked for Dutch forces in Afghanistan Ank Bijleveld is the second minister in the Netherlands' caretaker coalition government to resign over the evacuations, following the foreign minister, Sigrid Kaag.Kaag stepped down immediately after the parliamentary censure motion was passed Thursday night. Bijleveld initially said she would remain in office but quit Friday afternoon amid political debate over why she refused to follow Kaag's example.In a brief press statement Friday announcing her...
WORLD
The Independent

Biden-Johnson announcement: Leaders unveil nuclear AUKUS alliance to curb China

Boris Johnson has announced a new national security alliance with the leaders of the US and Australia in an attempt to counter China‘s ambitions in the Indo-Pacific.The prime minister spoke alongside US president Joe Biden and Australian prime minister Scott Morrison to unveil the AUKUS partnership, which will see the three countries share expertise on issues such as cyber warfare and artificial intelligence.China was not mentioned in the live briefing but there was frequent reference to the changing situation in the region and it follows tensions between Beijing and Australia in recent months.The alliance will work “hand-in-glove to preserve security and stability in the Indo-Pacific,” Mr Johnson said.The joint announcement has also confirmed that the US will provide a nuclear-powered submarine to Australia, with Scott Morrison’s government abandoning a $90bn submarine deal with France.
WORLD
The Independent

Parliamentary election unlikely to change Russia's politics

After a few weeks of desultory campaigning but months of relentless official moves to shut down significant opposition, Russia is holding three days of voting this weekend in a parliamentary election that is unlikely to change the country’s political complexion.There’s no expectation that United Russia the party devoted to President Vladimir Putin will lose its dominance of the State Duma, the elected lower house of parliament. The main questions to be answered are whether the party will retain its current two-thirds majority that allows it to amend the constitution; whether anemic turnout will dull the party’s prestige;...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
UPI News

Iran blasts 'unilateralism' as it joins group headed by China, Russia

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Iran became a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Friday as its new President Ebrahim Raisi blasted the United States and "unilateralism." Iran, which has faced heavy sanctions by the United States under former President Donald Trump, which have mostly been kept in place by President Joe Biden, accepted membership in the group, that includes China, Russia, India, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan.
FOREIGN POLICY
WNCY

Mexican president says to speak with Biden about climate change

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said he would be speaking with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden on Friday morning about climate change on a conference call. Lopez Obrador made the announcement at a regular government news conference. (Reporting by Dave Graham; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

Argentina's VP Kirchner challenges president over resignations

Argentina's Vice President Cristina Kirchner directly challenged her boss, President Alberto Fernandez on Thursday, demanding a cabinet reshuffle and blaming the ruling coalition's recent electoral defeat on his economic policies. In a deepening political crisis, Kirchner wrote an open letter to Fernandez one day after five cabinet ministers and other senior officials offered to step down after a poor showing for the ruling coalition in weekend primary elections. Fernandez has rejected the resignations. "Do you seriously believe that it is not necessary, after such a defeat, to publicly present the resignations and that those in charge facilitate the president to reorganize his government?" Kirchner wrote in the letter in which she criticized those who "cling to their chairs."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

With Australia-UK deal, Biden again shows China is paramount priority

Forging a new three-way alliance with Britain and Australia to the anger of the French, US President Joe Biden has again made brutally clear -- his top international priority, overriding all else, will be facing China. Under the alliance christened with the acronym AUKUS, Australia will be the only country other than Britain to have access to US technology to build nuclear-powered submarines -- which could deploy in contested waters where Beijing is assertively exerting its claims. The announcement infuriated China but also France, which lost a contract to build conventional submarines for Australia that was worth Aus$50 billion (31 billion euros, $36.5 billion) at the time of signing. The French, like many Europeans, had celebrated when Biden defeated the avowedly unilateralist Donald Trump and declared that the United States would prioritize working with allies.
WORLD

