Public Safety

From the Permanent Record

Grand Island Independent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article• Theft by shoplifting, $0-$500 – Derek A. Buettner, Wood River, fined $500 and ordered to pay $179 restitution. • Reckless driving, first offense – Aaron N. Hollins, York, fined $500. • Possession of one ounce or less of marijuana – Dustin R. Braddock, Geneva, fined $400 and sentenced to...

theindependent.com

CBS LA

Drone Drops Drugs Into Orange County Jail Courtyard

SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A bizarre delivery happened inside an Orange County jail courtyard when drugs were dropped off by a drone. The Orange County District Attorney said Chey Smart, 41, controlled the drone from outside the jail Sunday. “There was meth, heroin, Xanax, and other prescription medications attached to the drone,” said Sgt. Ryan Anderson of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The drone sat undetected until Tuesday when an inmate worker found it on the ground. Detectives said the suspect’s acquaintance, Megan Donovan, 30, serving time in the jail for a similar crime, used the recorded jail phone to orchestrate the dropoff. They arrested Smart inside a Costa Mesa apartment he rented under a stolen identity, detectives added. Inside, investigators said they found assault weapons, drugs, and drug paraphernalia.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
EDMTunes

Copenhagen To Ban People With Criminal Records From Clubs

Copenhagen has passed a new and interesting law within its city. Beginning on September 14th, law enforcement will be setting bans for those with a criminal record to enter certain areas in the city. The law will last two years. They will sanction the city into 4 zones, and those who have had previous convictions will not be allowed to enter. The 4 zones include Gotersgade, Vestergade, Vesterbrogade, and Kødbyen. These areas are set to become new “nightlife” zones and Copenhagen wants to keep them clean.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbslocal.com

UPDATE: San Francisco Family Found Dead in Sierra Foothills Not Exposed to Chemicals from Mine

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — Authorities released new details Thursday regarding the mysterious deaths of a San Francisco family found on a California hiking trail last week. John Gerrish, his wife Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter Miju and the family dog were all found dead on a hiking trail near Hite’s Cove in the Sierra National Forest last week.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

Teen kidnapped by gang of four men found

The 13 year old boy went missing in Wisconsin has been found.An amber alert was issued in after Terrence Trammel of Milwaukee was last seen by his mother getting into a silver sedan. He was found hours after the alert was issued. His mother says he was taking out the trash as he was grabbed by four Black men. They lifted him into the car without his consent and immediately drove off, she said, according to local broadcaster WSAW. The car was believed to be either a Kia or an Impala.She estimates that is happened at roughly 8.40pm on 19 August near 59th and Center in the Midwestern city, according to law enforcement. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department.
PUBLIC SAFETY
houstonherald.com

Jailer recounts incident involving inmate

Tuesday morning’s session of the bench trial for former Texas County Sheriff James Sigman and his former jail administrator, Jennifer Tomaszewski, centered on the testimony of former jailer Lucas Cooperman who recounted an incident in which he and Tomaszewski restrained an inmate they believed to be dangerous. The case is...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
The Independent

Police investigating footage of prison officer appearing to kiss inmate

Police are investigating leaked hidden camera footage of a female prison officer appearing to kiss an inmate in his cell at a Scottish jail.The minute-long video shows an HMP Addiewell prisoner being filmed from behind as the officer enters the cell. The prisoner pushes the door closed and pulls in the officer by the arm for the kiss.The prisoner releases the officer’s arm, and the pair appear to speak briefly before the officer leaves the cell. Prison chiefs called in police to investigate the footage, which was reportedly filmed in recent weeks.A Police Scotland spokesperson told The Independent: “We are aware of the incident and inquiries are at an early stage to establish the full circumstances.”A spokesperson for HMP Addiewell, which is run by private company Sodexo, confirmed the officer no longer worked at the West Lothian prison.“We are unable to comment any further,” they added.HMP Addiewell houses about 700 men, including both those who are convicted and those awaiting trial.In 2019, inspectors described staffing levels at the prison as “far from ideal”.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Black Enterprise

D.C. Police Officer Shoots and Kills A Black Man Who Was Asleep in Vehicle Footage Reveals

A police officer is under fire for shooting a Black man as he was sleeping in his vehicle based on video footage released to the public from a police officer’s body camera. According to NPR WAMU 88.5, a police officer from D.C. shot 10 rounds into a car that had a Black man who had fallen asleep in a car at a traffic light. The video footage that the police department released reveals the incident that took place last week on Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Chicago

A Day After Wife’s Funeral, In-Laws Told Great Grandfather He’d Have To Move Out Of His Westchester Home

CHICAGO (CBS) — A west suburban great-grandfather fears eviction is on the horizon. He’s already been told to leave his house, not by an unhappy landlord but by his in-laws. Morning Insider Lauren Victory explains the unusual circumstances. “This is what keeps me going,” said Pete Weinrauch, sitting on his favorite stoop scrolling through pictures of his favorite person. “Here’s another really good photo of her,” said Weinrauch showing us a shot of him and his wife of 42 years, Rozanne. “She was a wonderful person.” Soon after he laid Rozanne to rest this summer, a sticky situation unearthed with her family. “The day after...
Popculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
WORLD

