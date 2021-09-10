CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Federal vaccine mandates would affect employers, workers across region

By Josh Sweigart
Dayton Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal business groups and unions expressed concern Friday about sweeping new federal vaccine mandates, though a local expert says some employers may be quietly appreciative. President Joe Biden this week announced that all federal employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19, with limited exemptions. Private employers with 100 or more workers must require their employees to be vaccinated or take weekly COIVD-19 tests — otherwise the company could face fines.

