Kilgore Library participating in 9/11 memorial and education exhibition

Grand Island Independent
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYORK – Kilgore Memorial Library Director Deb Robertson has announced the library’s participation in “September 11, 2001: The Day That Changed the World,” a downloadable educational exhibition that presents the history of 9/11, its origins, and its ongoing implications through the personal stories of those who witnessed and survived the attacks. Told across 14 posters, this exhibition includes archival photographs and images of artifacts from the 9/11 Memorial and Museum’s permanent collection. It explores the consequences of terrorism on individual lives and communities at the local, national and international levels, and encourages critical thinking about the legacies of 9/11.

