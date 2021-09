KINGWOOD — Trials are set next year for two people accused of murdering Phillip “Bucky” Barlow. Robert Joseph Quinn, 44, and Laura Lynn Martin, 37, both of Tunnelton, were indicted in June by the Preston County Grand Jury on one count each of first-degree murder, kidnapping, first-degree robbery and concealment of a deceased human body in connection with the June 2019 killing of Barlow.