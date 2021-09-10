CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Location and new start time announced for Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory PPV

Pro Wrestling Torch
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory PPV event will take place from Sam’s Town in Las Vegas on Saturday October 23. Impact announced the news via social media on Friday morning. The event will also start at 10pm EST, two hours later than usual. The company adjusted the start time due to a special Saturday episode of AEW Dynamite airing that night.

www.pwtorch.com

Comments / 0

Related
stillrealtous.com

Braun Strowman Reveals New Ring Name?

WWE has released a number of surprising talents this year, and fans were shocked when the company announced back in June that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman had been released. Strowman’s non-compete clause is set to expire soon, and now everyone is wondering where he might end up next. Braun...
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon To Fire ‘Long Time’ WWE Stars

With WWE Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly taking over the operations of NXT as the brand would be restructured, he is likely to make some talent cuts. Dave Meltzer recently spoke about the upcoming NXT releases on Wrestling Observer Newsletter and said:. “I’ve heard names on the chopping block. A lot...
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon ‘Furious’ With Huge AEW Match

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has certainly noticed the rise of AEW and the former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is seemingly proud of the steps AEW has taken since its inception in 2019. AEW held its first pay-per-view in May 2019 with Double or Nothing, which closed with the debut of Jon Moxley.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
ringsidenews.com

Fans Call On AEW To Never Hire Ric Flair After Dark Side Of The Ring

Ric Flair was a major focus for Dark Side of the Ring’s episode about the Plane Ride From Hell. He trended on Twitter and Tommy Dreamer was suspended from Impact Wrestling because of the episode as well. Ric Flair denied the allegations against him. There are also calls for AEW to leave Flair alone after the episode.
WWE
Wrestling-edge.com

Bray Wyatt Drops Bombshell Before AEW Dynamite

Could Bray Wyatt be coming to AEW soon?! The professional wrestling and sports entertainment world has been abuzz reacting to the WWE Championship with of Big E during this past Monday’s edition of WWE Monday Night Raw. The long time New Day member and former WWE Intercontinental Champion cashed in his Money in the Bank contact to secure his first WWE Championship, pinning Bobby Lashley. Has WWE let Bray Wyatt sign with a new company?
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

WWE SMACKDOWN HITS & MISSES 9/10: Bloodline brilliant, mid-card mania, mission accomplished for Becky Lynch as a heel, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... There are a lot of newsworthy items in wrestling these days, but the fact that the Smackdown main event picture is electric right now cannot get lost in the shuffle. What an amazing segment the show opener was! Roman was absolutely off the charts good, Brock looked more invested than he has in years and years (maybe ever?), and Paul Heyman….Paul Heyman was brilliant. Add in the hot crowd, and we watched the best thing in wrestling right now.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 9/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans: Vallejos and Monsey talk Thriller boxing card featuring Belfort, Ortiz, and Silva, plus Yoel Romero’s Bellator debut, more (64 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: On this week’s edition of MMA Talk for Pro Wrestling Fans, Robert Vallejos and Rick Monsey talk about the Thriller boxing card featuring the likes of Vitor Belfort, Tito Ortiz, and Anderson Silva. They also discuss Yoel Romero’s Bellator debut, and they close the show by discussing the upcoming episodes of “Dark Side of the Ring.”
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Start#Professional Wrestling#Ppv#Las Vegas#Combat#Impact Wrestling#Aew Dynamite
CBS Sports

2021 AEW All Out predictions, card, matches, start time, PPV preview, location, date, CM Punk return

It's time for arguably the biggest show of 2021 in AEW. The upstart wrestling promotion kicked off in 2019 with the PPV dubbed "All Out" and has since made it a point to loaded it up with its biggest stars and storylines for fans. This year will be no different as Sunday night marks the in-ring return of CM Punk when he takes on Darby Allin in the superstar's first match in more than seven years.
WWE
Sporting News

When is AEW All Out? Date, start time, how to watch, live stream 2021 PPV

CM Punk might be the only man more popular in Chicago than Michael Jordan. The Best in the World made his stunning return to professional wrestling just a few weeks ago in the United Center in Chi Town, and he returns to the ring this Sunday at AEW's All Out, live from the NOW Arena.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

10-Man Tag Team Match Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a big 10-man tag team match for next week’s episode. As many of you know, Christian Cage will be facing Ace Austin with the Impact World Title on the line at Victory Road. On next week’s show, the two men will pick their teams for the tag team match that will headline the show.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Sports
wrestlinginc.com

Tony Khan On All Out Reigniting Passion Of Wrestling Fans, Being AEW’s Most-Watched PPV

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter today and announced All Out as the most-watched AEW pay-per-view ever. All Out featured the in-ring return of CM Punk, plus the AEW debuts of Ruby Soho, Adam Cole and Bryan Danielson. You can click here for our full report from the show. Khan thanked everyone who supported the show and said it has ignited the passion of pro wrestling fans worldwide.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

REVIEW: Impact Wrestling vs. Lucha Underground: It Must Be Someone’s Dream Shot

Welcome to KB’s Old School (and New School) Reviews. I’ve been reviewing wrestling shows for over twelve years now and have reviewed over 6,000 shows. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, I’ll be posting a new review here on Wrestlingrumors.net. It could be anything from modern WWE to old school to indies to anything in between. Note that I rate using letters instead of stars and I don’t rate matches under three minutes as really, how good or bad can something that short be?
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES 9/8: C.M Punk’s new foe, MJF brings the heat, Moxley vs. Suzuki too short, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... A very good match to open up Dynamite. Malakai Black’s entrance is a star presentation. It’s smart to remind people of him and his importance at the top of the show when several bigger stars are making their Dynamite debuts later in the show. He and Dustin Rhodes furthered the story with The Nightmare Family as Malakai marches through Cody’s friends. Later in the night it was announced that Cody would return to face Black on September 22nd at the Arthur Ashe Stadium show.
WWE
PWMania

Two Matches Announced For WWE Extreme Rules PPV

The WWE Championship match at the upcoming Extreme Rules pay-per-view will see Bobby Lashley defend against RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton. Tonight’s RAW opening segment saw Orton propose a title shot, and MVP suggested it for Extreme Rules. The challenge was accepted and Lashley has promised that he and MVP will capture the RAW Tag Team Titles so that he can become a double champion next week.
WWE
Pro Wrestling Torch

New Japan announces a Wrestle Kingdom will feature three events in 2022

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... New Japan’s biggest event is expanding from two events to three in 2022. New Japan announced during Wrestle Grand Slam in MetLife Dome: Night 1 today that the company will be expanding Wrestle Kingdom to three events. The first two...
COMBAT SPORTS
Pro Wrestling Torch

Britt Baker and Ruby Soho set for face off on AEW Rampage

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Ahead of their AEW Women’s World Championship match next week on the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite from Arthur Ashe Stadium, Britt Baker and Ruby Soho will go face to face on this week’s episode of AEW Rampage. Britt...
WWE
PWMania

New Details On The Death of Former WCW and Impact Wrestling Star Daffney Unger

It was announced on Thursday afternoon that former WCW and Impact Wrestling star Daffney Unger (Shannon Claire Spruill) passed away at the age of 46. TMZ.com noted that police arrived for a welfare check and were met by Daffney’s mom. When they knocked on the door and there was no answer, they left without trying to gain entry.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Impact Bound For Glory Venue Revealed, Scott D’Amore On AEW Dynamite Airing That Night

Impact Wrestling’s 2021 Bound For Glory pay-per-view has been announced for Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will be held on Saturday, October 23. It was previously announced that Bound For Glory would be held in Vegas with a special start time of 10pm ET instead of the usual 8pm. It was believed that the start time change has to do with AEW Dynamite airing on Saturday that week, due to the NHL Playoffs airing on TNT. Fans will now be able to tune into Dynamite at 8pm ET, then Bound For Glory at 10. This reason was confirmed by Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore in the press release sent out today.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy