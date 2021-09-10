Location and new start time announced for Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory PPV
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory PPV event will take place from Sam’s Town in Las Vegas on Saturday October 23. Impact announced the news via social media on Friday morning. The event will also start at 10pm EST, two hours later than usual. The company adjusted the start time due to a special Saturday episode of AEW Dynamite airing that night.www.pwtorch.com
