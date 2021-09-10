Location and new start time announced for Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory PPV

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... There are a lot of newsworthy items in wrestling these days, but the fact that the Smackdown main event picture is electric right now cannot get lost in the shuffle. What an amazing segment the show opener was! Roman was absolutely off the charts good, Brock looked more invested than he has in years and years (maybe ever?), and Paul Heyman….Paul Heyman was brilliant. Add in the hot crowd, and we watched the best thing in wrestling right now.

WWE ・ 7 DAYS AGO