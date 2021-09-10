6 experts on what Biden’s employer vaccine mandate means for HR
Here are insights and suggestions for what HR leaders should do to respond right now. President Biden’s announcement this week that a majority of employers will need to mandate vaccines or weekly testing for all employees is making waves throughout the HR industry. For those employers that had yet to mandate vaccines, some will likely welcome the news that the decision was taken out of their hands, while others may worry about employee backlash, especially in this age of the Great Resignation.hrexecutive.com
