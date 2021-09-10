CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 experts on what Biden’s employer vaccine mandate means for HR

By Jen Colletta
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are insights and suggestions for what HR leaders should do to respond right now. President Biden’s announcement this week that a majority of employers will need to mandate vaccines or weekly testing for all employees is making waves throughout the HR industry. For those employers that had yet to mandate vaccines, some will likely welcome the news that the decision was taken out of their hands, while others may worry about employee backlash, especially in this age of the Great Resignation.

Comments

Yhwh Establishes
7d ago

Source=18 USC § 2331 (5) the term “domestic terrorism” means activities that— (A) involve acts dangerous to human life that are a violation of the criminal laws of the United States or of any State; (B) appear to be intended— (i) to intimidate or coerce a civilian population; (ii) to influence the policy of a government by intimidation or coercion" (PubMed.Informed consent J L Bernat. Muscle Nerve. 2001 May. "INFORMED CONSENT encompasses INFORMED REFUSAL, the correlative right of patients to refuse tests and therapies they DO NOT WANT. A patient's informed consent requires adequate information, capacity to decide, and ABSENCE of COERCION."

Reply(2)
26
Superstraight Man
7d ago

Biden can't require that of a private workforce we will say no, fire 1/3rd of your work force cripple your business, your fault for following an unconstitutional dictator decree, don't think we will if you enforce it? try us.

Reply(7)
20
Kevin Mac
7d ago

I’m NEVER going to make my employees take the Jab. If they want to get it. Fine with me, they but they have to stay home for 14 days before returning to work.

Reply(5)
19
hrexecutive.com

How can HR leaders ensure a safe, successful holiday hiring season?

This CEO predicts challenges ahead and suggests HR will need forward-thinking hiring offerings to attract talent. July 2021 was a positive month for the U.S. for many reasons. Vaccines became accessible on-demand for almost everyone who needs them in our country. Restaurants and entertainment venues began increasing their capacities and opening their doors to more individuals. It also saw the largest uptick in job gains and unemployment rates since the pandemic started.
RETAIL
hrexecutive.com

3 reasons you need to care about emerging HR tech

Harris, who will debut key findings from the 24th annual Sapient Insights HR Systems Survey during a mega-session at this month’s HR Tech Conference in Las Vegas,. says that HR is witnessing a boom of technologists who are eager to deliver reliable and groundbreaking solutions to the world of HR. And today, they are using advances that were once found exclusively in medical, computing and financial fields. While expressing her enthusiasm for these innovations, Harris—who will also present at HR Tech about strategies to build adaptable HR systems—argues in her new book, Introduction To HR Technologies, that HR leaders need to pay attention to the wave of innovation headed their way and prepare for the impact it will have on how they do business.
COMPUTERS
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#Labor Market#Big Tech#Tech Company#Hre#Osha#The Supreme Court#Covid#The Department Of Labor
hrexecutive.com

How Citi is taking DE&I to the next level

Gender-neutral parental leave policies, transparency around pay equity and more are at the heart of the global bank’s HR work, says CHRO Sara Wechter. With 200,000 employees around the globe, in nearly 100 countries, the workforce at Citi Bank is inherently diverse. And leadership appreciates the value of that reality.
BUSINESS
hrexecutive.com

Want to advance DEI? Drive progress through data

These 4 steps, built around the Scientific Method, can help ensure your steps toward DEI are effective, this chief diversity and talent leader writes. Over the past year, we’ve seen a mounting of tension driven by recent racial injustices and the pandemic’s inequitable impact across different marginalized groups. These events have led to increased calls for change, as employees demand greater action from employers in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion within the workforce and continue to pay close attention to culture and social responsibility. The investor community is holding businesses accountable as well, with ESG investing on the rise. Evolution is imperative or organizations will risk losing top talent and prospective candidates as well as potential profit loss and decline in market share value.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
hrexecutive.com

HR Tech 2021: The signs of continuing innovation in HR technology

A few other notes and observations about this year’s Top HR Products winners: I was glad to see solutions covering a wide range of HR functions and process areas. From talent acquisition to employee experience to core payroll, the list of winners is representative of the vast array of HR technology solutions and demonstrates how HR tech innovations can help customers at every step of the employee journey. Additionally, several of the winners have a focus on helping organizations make progress towards meeting their Diversity, Equity and Inclusion goals, which we know has been of primary importance to most HR leaders in 2021 and will remain so moving forward. Finally, it was great to see so many of the most experienced, mature solution providers in HR tech represented on the 2021 list, showing that, for even these large, stable organizations, a commitment to continuous innovation is a priority.
TECHNOLOGY
hrexecutive.com

Can religious beliefs get employees out of vaccine mandates?

Here's a look at the employment law on religious accommodations from a legal expert. With the highly contagious COVID-19 Delta variant on the rise, mandatory vaccination requirements are becoming more prevalent in the workplace. Unless prohibited by law or a collective bargaining agreement, employers are free to determine the terms and conditions of work, including that vaccination against COVID is an essential safety rule and qualification for employment. In addition, OSHA compels almost every employer to provide workers a place of employment free from recognized hazards likely to cause death or serious physical harm. Nothing in modern times falls more directly into the category of a recognized hazard than COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Wired

Vaccine Mandates and Boosters—What Does It All Mean?

On Thursday, President Biden announced a number of new policies to fight Covid-19. Chief among them: More vaccine mandates are coming. Now, businesses that employ over 100 workers will have to require those employees to be vaccinated, or to produce a negative Covid test every week. Biden also doubled down on his decision to offer booster shots to fully vaccinated Americans, a move that’s faced some pushback from world health leaders and from other countries that have been unable to fully vaccinate their own citizens.
U.S. POLITICS
mprnews.org

With vaccines now mandated for workplaces, will a travel mandate be next?

A debate is heating up over whether President Joe Biden's sweeping vaccine mandate should be extended to cover those who travel domestically by plane and train. The president's order last week requires everyone from health care workers and federal government employees to those working at private companies with more than 100 employees, be vaccinated against COVID-19, or be frequently tested for the coronavirus. The administration says the mandate will cover about 100 million Americans, but the president stopped short of requiring vaccination for those who travel.
TRAVEL
hrexecutive.com

3 ways to redesign knowledge work for a hybrid world

A hybrid future means traditional, office-based work models need to be revamped. When the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizations to shift to remote work, the majority of them did so by virtualizing their existing office-centric design—which is characterized by consistent work experiences—enabling organic interactions and providing managers with direct visibility of employees’ work patterns.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
hrexecutive.com

The Secret to Better Managers? Better Employees!

For as long as HR has been a corporate function organizations have struggled to hire and develop strong managers. The vast majority of efforts have focused on top-down, cascading processes, standards, and directives. Recent experience has shown that an alternative, bottom-up approach can be far more effective in bolstering management capabilities. Empowering employees to meet managers halfway by being self-directed, advocating for what they need to succeed, and soliciting feedback is a refreshing way to share the management burden and develop each person to think like a manager.
CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE
FingerLakes1.com

One more stimulus check? Could $2,000 payments be possible under new federal plan?

How big will the next round of stimulus checks be? $600, $1,200, $2,000, or even more?. Next week a third round of Child Tax Credit payments will go out to most American families. The official date for those stimulus payments, part of the American Rescue Plan, are scheduled to hit bank accounts by direct deposit on September 15. Those won’t be the only stimulus check payments going out to families across the U.S. though.
ECONOMY
theeastcountygazette.com

Vaccine Resistance to Mu Variant May Enforce Full Lockdown

With the daily uprising of Covid-19 cases, UK’s Environmental Secretary has warned the country for a potential return of nationwide lockdown if a particular COVID-19 variant finds a way to evade the vaccines. Eustace told Sky News, “Arguably the biggest threat to the travel industry is that if we do...
WORLD

