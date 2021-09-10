Dorothy Cagle Todd, widow of Jerry Lamar Todd, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Dorothy was born in Hatton, Alabama on June 15, 1934. She moved to Pensacola many years ago and worked for AT&T during that time. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years Jerry Lamar Todd who died in 2000 and it was at this time she moved to Shreveport, Louisiana to be close to her son and grandson. She loved her family and she loved Elvis.