CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shreveport, LA

Dorothy Cagle Todd

metteradvertiser.com
 9 days ago

Dorothy Cagle Todd, widow of Jerry Lamar Todd, passed away Wednesday, September 8, 2021, in Shreveport, Louisiana.  Dorothy was born in Hatton, Alabama on June 15, 1934. She moved to Pensacola many years ago and worked for AT&T during that time. She was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years Jerry Lamar Todd who died in 2000 and it was at this time she moved to Shreveport, Louisiana to be close to her son and grandson. She loved her family and she loved Elvis.

www.metteradvertiser.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
NBC News

Not just Texas: Europe grapples with abortion laws and limits

When the U.S. Supreme Court this month declined to block a restrictive Texas law banning abortion after about six weeks into a pregnancy, abortion rights campaigners across Europe watched with dismay. Anti-abortion campaigners, however, were taking notes. Abortion is available on demand to more than 95 percent of girls and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
State
Alabama State
Shreveport, LA
Obituaries
Local
Louisiana Obituaries
NBC News

Chris Rock reveals he has Covid, urges people to 'Get Vaccinated'

LOS ANGELES - Actor-comedian Chris Rock tweeted Sunday that he has COVID-19. "Trust me, you don't want this. Get vaccinated," he urged. Rock told Jimmy Fallon in May that he had gotten the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, meaning his current case would be a breakthrough instance of coronavirus. He...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis
Reuters

Israel captures last two escaped Palestinian militants

TEL AVIV/RAMALLAH, West Bank, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Israeli forces on Sunday caught the last two of six Palestinian militants who tunnelled out of a maximum security Israeli jail nearly two weeks ago, in an escape that embarrassed Israel's security establishment but delighted Palestinians. The two members of the Islamic...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy