State AG promises court challenge of federal vaccine mandate

By IRIS SAMUELS Associated Press/Report for America
Bismarck Tribune
 8 days ago

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen promised Friday to fight the new federal vaccine mandate in court. President Joe Biden announced on Thursday the vaccine mandate, which could affect as many as 100 million Americans. Among other measures, the mandate tells all private businesses with 100 or more employees to require workers to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested weekly for the respiratory virus. The requirement will be enforced by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which has yet to release its exact guidelines for implementing the rule.

NBC4 Columbus

AG Yost, 23 state attorneys demand Biden drop vaccine mandate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and 23 other attorneys general sent a letter to President Biden demanding he remove the federal vaccine mandate. According to a release, the attorneys general warned that legal action will follow if the president follows through with his plan that will require businesses with more than 100 employees to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for their workers or regular COVID-19 testing.
HEALTH
Deseret News

Why nearly half of states are threatening to sue President Joe Biden over the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for businesses

Calling President Joe Biden’s plan “disastrous,” Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes is among two dozen Republican attorneys general threatening to sue the president if his proposed vaccination mandate for large companies takes effect. The 24 attorneys general sent a seven-page letter to the president Thursday warning that a lawsuit will...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho leaders detail legal issues with federal vaccine mandate, threaten Biden with legal action

Governor Brad Little, Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, Senate President Pro Tempore Chuck Winder and House Speaker Scott Bedke sent a letter to President Joe Biden Friday detailing the flaws with the President’s federal vaccine mandate on private business and threatened legal action if he does not rescind the directive. The post Idaho leaders detail legal issues with federal vaccine mandate, threaten Biden with legal action appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
Joe Biden
Greg Gianforte
beckershospitalreview.com

Federal court freezes enforcement of New York vaccine mandate's prohibition of religious exemptions

A federal court has granted 17 medical workers' motion for a temporary restraining order against the governor and the state Department of Health regarding New York's COVID-19 vaccine mandate that excludes religious exemptions, according to court documents filed Sept. 14. The temporary restraining order against the mandate does not take...
U.S. POLITICS
WMUR.com

AG's in 24 states, including NH sign letter threatening to sue Biden administration over vaccine mandate

MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire is one of 24 states threatening to sue President Joe Biden’s administration over the new vaccination mandate. A letter to the president, signed by Attorney General John Formella and the AGs of 23 other states said in part, “The vaccines have helped protect millions of Americans, and there are surely others who could benefit from obtaining treatment.”
HEALTH
FOX 13 News

Utah AG threatens lawsuit over Biden's vaccine mandates

Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes joined 23 other attorneys general in warning of potential litigation over President Biden's vaccine mandates for businesses. The letter calls the idea "disastrous and counterproductive." It threatens a lawsuit if the president does not reverse course on plans to mandate COVID-19 vaccinations or weekly testing at businesses with over 100 employees, utilizing federal workplace safety rules.
UTAH STATE
myheraldreview.com

AG sues feds over employer vaccine mandate

PHOENIX — Attorney General Mark Brnovich is filing suit in a bid to block the Biden administration from imposing a vaccine mandate on workers. In an announcement Tuesday, Brnovich contends that the move is illegal. He said questions of health, safety and welfare are left to the state. “The president...
LAW

