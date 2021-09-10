CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jorge Sampaio, former president of Portugal, dies at 81

By BARRY HATTON
Republic
 8 days ago

LISBON, Portugal — Jorge Sampaio, a former two-term president of Portugal and one of the most prominent political figures of his generation, has died. He was 81. The current Portuguese president, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, announced Sampaio’s death on Friday. He did not give a cause of death, though Sampaio had been in delicate health for several years and had been in hospital for the past two weeks.

