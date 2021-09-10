CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

‘Come From Away’ travels from stage to screen

Winchester News Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Come from Away" star De'Lon Grant and director Chris Ashley discuss the overwhelming experience of being back in front of a live audience to adapt the hit Broadway musical for a new Apple TV + film. (Sept. 10) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You...

www.winchesternewsgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: On 9/11 anniversary, ‘Come From Away’ still a beacon of hope

“You would have done the same,” the residents of Gander say. It’s mere days after Sept. 11, 2001, and the people of this small town in Newfoundland have just absorbed 7,000 stranded airline crew members and passengers — people from all over the world who had been headed all over the world, but definitely not to this dark, rocky island that happens to have a huge airport. The Gander residents have collected clothing, blankets, tampons. They’ve made sandwiches and hosted cookouts. They’ve hosted the “plane people” in their homes.
AFGHANISTAN
TheWrap

‘Come From Away’ Film Review: 9/11 Musical Finds Hope for Humanity Amid Horror and Heartbreak

“Look for the helpers,” noted Mister Rogers in an oft-quoted observation about finding reasons for hope at the darkest times. A few of the many helpers (and those helped) to emerge from the horrors of 9/11 are remembered and celebrated in the Broadway musical “Come From Away,” filmed for Apple TV+ and released to coincide with the 20th anniversary of that tragic day.
MOVIES
Salamanca Press

'Come from Away' comes back to Broadway

As Broadway production "Come from Away" reopens, star De'Lon Grant and director Chris Ashley discuss the overwhelming experience of being back in front of a live audience. (Sept. 9) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/aa294e97988042dfacadef3496265a66.
THEATER & DANCE
madison

REVIEW: 'Come From Away" reveals light in a very dark world

While all the world’s attention was focused on New York City two decades ago, another story was unfolding in Gander, Newfoundland. There, at an airport where planes were diverted, thousands were reminded of the goodness that emerges in the most unimaginable times. As captured in the Broadway musical, “Come From...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Come From Away#Https#Ap Archive
Decider

‘Come From Away’ on Apple TV+ is a 9/11 Musical That Celebrates Humanity

The phrase “9/11 musical” will no doubt elicit cringes from many, but give Come From Away a chance. The Canadian musical—which was filmed live in May 2021 and which is now streaming on Apple TV+—surprised audiences when it premiered on Broadway in 2017. Because, yes, it’s a 9/11 musical—but really, it’s a celebration of humanity.
MOVIES
Daily Herald

New to streaming this week: 'Kate,' 'Come From Away' and MTV's VMAs

Here's a collection curated by The Associated Press' entertainment journalists of what's arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week. • The upcoming 20th anniversary of Sept. 11 has brought with it a flood of documentaries and specials looking back on the tragedy. Some of what will be streaming, though, are celebrations, too. On the Criterion Channel, a 63-film series salutes New York and its rich cinematic history, from subway thrillers ("The Taking of Pelham One Two Three") to unsung post-9/11 modern masterworks ("Margaret"). Included here are Big Apple classics like Jules Dassin's "The Naked City" and Billy Wilder's "The Apartment," and filmmakers including Martin Scorsese, Jim Jarmusch, Norman Jewison and Noah Baumbach. One standout, as always, is "Do the Right Thing," Spike Lee's prescient and still-potent landmark. Along with the Brooklyn drama-comedy (which was recently rereleased in a 4K restoration) are a number of supplemental features, like interviews with the cast and filmmakers.
THEATER & DANCE
EW.com

Jenn Colella on returning to Come From Away for the 20th anniversary of 9/11

On Friday, AppleTV+ debuts a filmed version of Broadway's Come From Away complete with much of the original cast, including Tony-nominated Jenn Colella as Captain Beverley Bass. The show, which was filmed earlier this year for an audience of 9/11 survivors and frontline workers, is premiering just before the 20th anniversary of 9/11,
MOVIES
Channel 3000

Loper Report: The Voyeurs, Metal Shop Masters, and Come From Away

Film critic Wil Loper recommends three things to watch this weekend. He recommends new thriller “The Voyeurs,” the exciting Netflix series “Metal Shop Masters,” and Tony Award winning musical “Come From Away” streaming on Apple TV+. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
Newnan Times-Herald

Come From Away: A celebration of innate goodness in the face of tragedy

It’s fitting that Apple TV+ released the filmed stage play “Come From Away” on the weekend of the twentieth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. The movie is a unique perspective on the events that changed the world. On September 11, 2001, amid the chaos of the devastating attacks, Canada, in...
MOVIES
showbizjunkies.com

Review: ‘Come From Away’ Offers a Front Row Seat to Something Special

Jim DeFede’s The Day the World Came to Town: 9/11 in Gander, Newfoundland told the incredible story of passengers from 38 flights who found themselves stuck in Newfoundland immediately following the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. DeFede’s book was adapted into Come From Away, an award-winning Broadway musical written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. And now that extraordinary musical is accessible to a wider audience with a filmed version of Come From Away arriving on Apple TV+ on September 10, 2021.
MOVIES
New Jersey Herald

'Come From Away' promises Easter eggs, empathy in film, Broadway return

David Hein speaks of a time when there was a lot of anger and fear in the world. When people were upset. When nothing felt certain. "What got us through that was ... we saw so many people being kind to one another in New York City, we saw theater coming back and opening up and people being encouraged to go back out and come back again."
MOVIES
Broadway.com

Watch the Cast of Broadway's Come From Away Perform 'Welcome to the Rock'

Just as the filmed Come From Away arrives on Apple TV+, the cast of the hit musical appeared on Good Morning America on September 10. The show will resume performances on September 21 at Broadway's Schoenfeld Theatre. Stars Rachel Tucker, Jim Walton, Paul Whitty, Joel Hatch, Pearl Sun, Caesar Samayoa, Emily Walton, Q. Smith, Astrid Van Wieren, Sharon Wheatley, De’Lon Grant and James Seol performed a rousing rendition of "Welcome to the Rock." Watch the performance below!
ENTERTAINMENT
Herald Tribune

Sept. 11 tragedies bring people together in musical ‘Come From Away’

Many people will take time this weekend to mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks with stately and somber remembrances. Apple TV+ is offering viewers a different perspective of that tragic day with the premiere of a filmed performance of the Tony Award-winning Broadway hit “Come From Away.”
SARASOTA, FL
pbs.org

The Red Shoes: From Film to Stage

[ ]. Well, The Red Shoes, I guess for me, was my introduction to ballet. When I was a teenager, I didn't, I didn't grow up going to the ballet or classical ballet or opera or anything like that in my household, we were much more into musical theater and movies and plays and that sort of thing. So this, for many, as for many people, actually The Red Shoes was their introduction to the world of dance, specifically ballet, but I loved it. You know, I loved the glamour of it.
THEATER & DANCE
t2conline.com

Come From Away on Apple+ Via Broadway, Via Newfoundland

What an emotional day, evening, weekend. So it seemed utterly relevant and important to take in and land on the streaming of Broadway’s most beautiful musical ode to 9/11, Come From Away last night, with special thanks to Apple TV Plus. This viewing must have been the fourth time that I watched this magnificent show, and, honestly, I cried just as much (or more) as the first time I saw it at David Mirvish’s Royal Alexandra Theatre in Toronto over the Christmas holidays of 2016. The second and third were on Broadway with out-of-town friends. I must also admit that I was equally as excited to see it again last night as I was when it first came to Broadway in 2017 (it’s returning to Broadway this September 21, 2021). The filming of this critical and financially successful Broadway musical is simply perfection, performed miraculously live at Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre for an audience that included 9/11 survivors, front-line workers, and their family and friends, while also featuring the entire original cast, including the dynamic Jenn Colella, who earned a Tony nomination for Best Actress in a Musical.
MOVIES
Michigan Daily

‘Come From Away’ understands we cannot move on from tragedy

This review is a companion piece to Katrina Stebbins’s “Stage meets screen in ‘Come From Away,’ a deeply empathetic retelling of lesser-known stories of 9/11.”. There’s something special about the space that theaters inhabit, especially when they’re empty. The ghost light filters throughout the empty orchestra and mezzanine, the world-weary seats filled with the specters of past guests, people who once filled them in anticipation of being transported elsewhere for the next two hours. The stage stands bare, the curtains framing the proscenium like velvet bangs, the interior an empty picture full of potential: The potential for stage crews to push massive, scene-stealing set pieces out of the wings, the potential for the actors to egress from backstage into the world they exist in for a few hours a day, the potential to be someone else and the potential to entertain, inform and change the lives of those viewing the experience.
MOVIES
chatelaine.com

‘Come From Away’ Is Finally Streaming. Why You Should Watch It

Twenty years ago, more than passengers and crew members were grounded in the tiny town of Gander, Newfoundland (a common refueling location) following the 9/11 attacks. The days that followed saw the community embrace their unexpected visitors during uncertain times, and later became the basis for Come From Away, the celebrated Canadian musical that debuted on Broadway in 2017 and debuted on Apple TV+ last week. The (almost, sort of) live theatre experience is a nice break from months of streaming TV and movies. Here’s why you should definitely check it out.
TV & VIDEOS
Winchester News Gazette

The Queen Of Soul on the Big Screen

Jennifer Hudson stars as Aretha Franklin in the new movie Respect. The film begins in Detroit in 1952. We meet a young Aretha who is living with her father, a pastor, played by Forest Whitaker, and her sisters. At one of her father’s parties, he asks Aretha to sing for the guests, several of whom are well known musicians. This girl with a remarkable voice also sings in her father’s church.
MOVIES
washingtonnewsday.com

‘Come From Away’: How to Watch the Broadway Musical for Free Online

‘Come From Away’: How to Watch the Broadway Musical for Free Online. You don’t have to go to Broadway to enjoy one of the most popular musicals: Come From Away is now available to stream. The Tony Award-winning production is based on the true story of 7,000 people who were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy