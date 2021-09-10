CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Odessa, MO

Vicki Lee (McAfee) Stubblefield

By Stephanie Shannon
KMZU
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVicki Lee (McAfee) Stubblefield, 64, of Odessa, MO, passed away on September 08, 2021, at her home. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home in Odessa. A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. An inurnment will take place at a later date at the Big Creek Cemetery in Bosworth, MO. Memorials are suggested to Wellington-Napoleon Band and Drama Department. Memories of Vicki and condolences for her family may be left here.

www.kmzu.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bosworth, MO
Missouri State
Missouri Obituaries
City
Odessa, MO
City
Carrollton, MO
City
Wellington, MO
City
Grain Valley, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gardening#Marriages#Talking Politics#Wellington Napoleon Band#Drama Department#Odessa High School#The Kentucky Derby#Townmount Baptist Church
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy