Vicki Lee (McAfee) Stubblefield, 64, of Odessa, MO, passed away on September 08, 2021, at her home. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home in Odessa. A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. An inurnment will take place at a later date at the Big Creek Cemetery in Bosworth, MO. Memorials are suggested to Wellington-Napoleon Band and Drama Department. Memories of Vicki and condolences for her family may be left here.