NEW YORK - Stephen Siller, a New York City firefighter, lost his life on Sept. 11, 2001 as he helped others inside the World Trade Center before the twin towers collapsed. When the attacks happened, Siller was playing golf, but returned to the Brooklyn fire station upon hearing the news that the first plane struck the North Tower. He drove to the entrance of the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to get to Manhattan, but when he realized the tunnel was shut down for security purposes, he strapped on 60 pounds of gear and walked through the tunnel to get to the World Trade Center.

