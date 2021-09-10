WarnerMedia Celebrates National HBCU Week By Saluting Graduates Making An Impact Across The Company

Click here to read the full article. As women increasingly take their rightful seats at the table, Fairchild Media Group is celebrating the women whose vision and leadership fuel fashion, footwear, retail and beauty at its virtual Women in Power event on Sept. 24. Set to reveal the inaugural 50 Most Powerful Women list, the event, with its promising lineup of speakers— Drew Barrymore among them — and panels will not only honor the highest level of female leaders and their achievements across industries, but also recognize the issues surrounding the scarcity of women in executive leadership, as well as the...

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO