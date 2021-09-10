CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WarnerMedia Celebrates National HBCU Week By Saluting Graduates Making An Impact Across The Company

By Khalisa Thompson
blavity.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarnerMedia has talented Black voices and they’re crediting their impeccable HBCU college experiences for that. In honor of National HBCU Week, WarnerMedia released a special video salute to their HBCU alum team members and talent who wear school pride like a badge of honor. The WarnerMedia team includes industrywide talent that have graduated from HBCUs across the country, including CNN anchor Fredericka Whitfield, voiceover actress Ashleigh Hairston and This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson.

#Warnermedia#Hbcu#Salute#Warner Media#Cnn#National Hbcu Week#Sr#Maters#Company#Digital Media#Tbs#Tnt
