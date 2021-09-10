San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions Matchup Preview (9/12/21): Betting Odds, Depth Charts, Live Stream (Watch Online)
San Francisco 49ers vs. Detroit Lions Matchup Preview (9/12/21) Kicking off one of the ten 1:00 pm kickoffs for the first NFL Sunday of the year is this matchup between the 49ers and the Lions. The 49ers are coming off a down year where most of their star players were injured like QB Jimmy Garoppolo, TE George Kittle, DE Nick Bosa, and RB Raheem Mostert. These players were crucial to San Francisco’s Super Bowl run and it will be interesting to see how far they go when all of these players are healthy. On the other side are the Lions who lost crucial players like WR Kenny Golladay, WR Marvin Jones, and QB Matt Stafford. They did add QB Jared Goff and rookie OL Penie Sewell along with first-time head coach Dan Campell in what will certainly be a rebuilding year for Detroit. This game has the potential to be a blowout, but there is a chance Detroit is better than most people think.www.lineups.com
