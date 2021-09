He lives what is arguably the most private life of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. While his famous sisters Kim (40) and Co. flickered over the television screens of the world with their reality series “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” for years, Hahn im Korb has turned his back on the public more and more. Psychological problems and weight fluctuations are said to have been the reason for his almost complete withdrawal from the TV business. Photos are still considered an absolute rarity to this day. Ironically, his favorite sister Khloe (37) has now made sure that the fans are supplied with new material.

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO