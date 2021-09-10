CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The North Water, BBC Two review - a terrible voyage into the great beyond

By Adam Sweeting
theartsdesk.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo the ends of the earth: the crew of the whaling ship 'Volunteer' — They’re set only a few years apart (1859 forThe North Water, 1845 for The Terror), both involve doomed voyages into Arctic waters, and each of them gets darker and bloodier as it depicts man’s inhumanity to man (and not just man) and the encroaching horror of a heart of darkness.

theartsdesk.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

The North Water: BBC viewers say they’re ‘hooked’ by ‘amazing’ new arctic-set drama

Viewers have lavished praise on The North Water, a star-studded new series which debuted last night (10 September) on BBC Two.The five-part series follows the story of Patrick Sumner, a disgraced doctor who embarks on a whaling expedition to the arctic with a crew of sinister companions.Jack O’Connell plays Sumner, while the cast also includes Colin Farrell, Stephen Graham, and Tom Courtenay. While The North Water initially aired in the US on AMC earlier this year, its showing on BBC Two marks the first time it’s been available to watch in the UK.In a four-star review for The Independent,...
TV SERIES
c21media.net

BBC period drama The North Water tops 38 international territories

Arctic drama series The North Water (5×60’), which premieres tonight on UK pubcaster BBC2, has clocked up 38 international territories ranging from Australia to Japan, BBC Studios confirmed today. Broadcasters and platforms to have acquired the series include Foxtel in Australia, MNet across sub-Saharan Africa, NRK in Norway, SVT in...
TV SERIES
theartsdesk.com

Last Night of the Proms, BBC review - a feast of unusual morsels in a traditional wrapper

Ksenija Sidorova, Stuart Skelton, Sakari Oramo and members of the BBC Symphony Orchestra in apres-tango moodScreenshot from BBC TV; all other photos other than of Prommers by Chris Christodoulou for the Proms. But that was pre-indyref1, pre-Brexit, and before it became unfashionable to celebrate our imperialist past with patriotic ditties...
MUSIC
spoilertv.com

The Great North - Episode 2.02 - The Great Punkin' Adventure - Press Release

"THE GREAT NORTH" - (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) CC-HDTV 720p-Dolby Digital 5.1. HAM AUDITIONS FOR A PUNK BAND WHILE HONEYBEE AND WOLF MAKE THEIR DIRECTORIAL DEBUT ON AN ALL-NEW "THE GREAT NORTH" SUNDAY, OCTOBER 3, ON FOX. A punk band invites Ham to audition after hearing him scream. Meanwhile, Honeybee and...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Spruell
Person
Colin Farrell
Person
Tom Courtenay
Person
Andrew Haigh
Best Life

This Former Child Star Just Revealed How She Lost Her $17 Million Fortune

Hayley Mills was one of Hollywood's most famous child actors of the 1960s. She starred in some of the era's biggest films, including That Darn Cat! and The Parent Trap, which turned then-14-year-old Mills into a major star. It also should have given her a major payday, but as Mills recounts in her new memoir Forever Young, which comes out on Sept. 7, she was shocked to find herself nearly penniless at the age of 21, after starring in more than a dozen movies. Read on to find out how Mills, now 75, was nearly broke and about her decade-long fight to get her money back.
CELEBRITIES
Vice

Man ‘Bemused’ His Old Luxury Yacht Was Carrying $221M Worth of Cocaine

A massive cocaine bust off the U.K. coast evoked mixed emotions for a Vancouver man who watched it go down on his old yacht. Peter White-Robinson saw news Tuesday of six men being arrested with more than 2,000 kilograms of cocaine in what the U.K.’s National Crime Agency (NCA) called “a dramatic operation at sea,” on the luxury yacht he once lived in with his family. Police said the seized blow was worth £160 million, or $221 million.
WORLD
Universe Today

Something big Just hit Jupiter!

In 1994, the Comet Shoemaker-Levy 9 (SL9) impacted Jupiter, which had captured the comet shortly before (and broken apart by its gravity). The event became a media circus as it was the first direct observation of an extraterrestrial collision of Solar System objects. The impact was so powerful that it left scars that endured for months and were more discernible than Jupiter’s Great Red Spot.
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Far North#Bbc Two#Lean On Pete#Cgi#Londoner#Indian#Dickensian
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
Business Insider

The 22 best Agatha Christie books, according to Goodreads members

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Agatha Christie (1890-1976) is one of the best-selling authors of all time. We used Goodreads to rank readers' favorite Agatha Christie books. For more books, check out the best books of 2021 so far, according to Goodreads. Agatha...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Richmond.com

Book review (nonfiction): 'Maiden Voyages,' by Sian Evans

In the early 20th century, trans-Atlantic journeys aboard ocean liners offered women travelers of all social classes the ability to reinvent themselves. These ships offered “hope, opportunity, romance,” explains Siân Evans in “Maiden Voyages.” Women’s travel experiences would “change their lives forever.”. On the ships’ upper decks, wealthy women and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Army
filmpulse.net

Fantasia 2021: BEYOND THE INFINITE TWO MINUTES Review

Creative filmmakers have proven multiple times over that one doesn’t need a big budget to craft a mind-bendingly entertaining time-travel film, with titles like Primer and Timecrimes showing audiences that you can still have a narratively complex science-fiction story without dropping $100 million on the budget. Junta Yamaguchi’s Beyond the Infinite Two Minutes is perhaps the most shining example of this, presenting a wildly entertaining, single-take time loop movie that makes good use of its shoestring budget.
MOVIES
Huntsville Item

MOVIE REVIEW: 'Worth' is packed with great performances

I’ve written before about how often we conflate “the best acting” with “the most acting,” and it’s something I still harp on quite a bit, because it never fully seems to set in. We reward dramatic transformations, scenes teeming with emotion, tears and struggle and anguish playing out on the screen, in part because it’s easier to understand just how much effort is going into that particular brand of make-believe. While I would never want to diminish that effort, it’s also always worth noting that those are far from the only impressive performances out there.
MOVIES
theartsdesk.com

Rose Plays Julie review - a sombre story of rape, adoption and a search for identity

In their third feature, directors Christine Molloy and Joe Lawlor, both originally from Dublin, continue the themes of identity, role-playing and moments of transformation that they explored in the unsettling, meditative Helen (2008) and Mister John (2013). Rose Plays Julie is also an examination of sexual violence and its rippling aftermath. Slow-moving, sombre, alienated and beautiful, its pace is underpinned by Stephen McKeon’s ominous score.
MOVIES
The Independent

Harry and Meghan: Escaping the Palace review – Terrible movies like this are an art form

To understand America, you must first try and understand Lifetime Television. Since 1984, the US cable network has been a cultural mainstay, pumping out an endless supply of melodramatic TV movies made quickly and cheaply. They are often inspired by real-life scandals or tragedies, yet drained of any nuance for maximum storytelling impact. They sport titles that make them sound unreal – Fatal Honeymoon; The Bride He Bought Online; I Am Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story – and are awash with shoddy wigs, risible acting and bad taste. So naturally Lifetime have made a trilogy of films about...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Former Sky Director Of Drama Cameron Roach Launches Rope Ladder Fiction

Cameron Roach, Sky’s outgoing director of drama, is launching Rope Ladder Fiction, a Manchester-based indie production company with a focus on providing training and development opportunities to new talent. The company will look to create scripted content alongside industry partners and said “outreach and innovation” will be its core principles. Rope Ladder Fiction will build upon Roach’s first solo project, Flip The Script, a training program that provides 12 paid placements for aspiring script editors in the UK’s North West region, run by social enterprise Sharp Features. Roach’s new company is currently working on a raft of projects with broadcasters and aims to begin production on them in 2022. “Rope Ladder Fiction is being established to encourage a focus on new talent in all craft areas whilst also working with industry partners to innovate and create entertaining, provocative, quality drama,” said Roach. “We hope to evolve a true pipeline of talent for the long term, encouraging collegiate working practices and a dynamic and trusted environment. We are genuine in our desire to guide a new generation up the Rope Ladder.”
BUSINESS
IndieWire

‘Silent Night’ Review: Keira Knightley Leads a Doomsday Christmas Comedy

The rooms are dressed with holly and candles. The tree is aglow, with a raft of presents beneath it; the larder is stocked with festive treats. And a group of friends converge on this jubilant scene, after a couple of front-seat arguments about whether the new Christmas #1 single is fun or rubbish. It’s probably rubbish, but no one wants to be too negative for this Yuletide gathering. It’s not just the warm glow of the season keeping the cynicism at bay, but the glowing stormclouds on the horizon. They’re going to kill everyone in their path with toxic gasses, as...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy