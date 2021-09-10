Susan Leighton

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I SPIT ON YOUR GRAVE Resurrected for Halloween Release on 4K UHD from Ronin Flix. The 1970’s were the beginning of the golden age of horror cinema. Young guns like Wes Craven, Tobe Hooper and Sam Raimi who would go on to spearhead lucrative franchises were honing their craft with their gritty, gory drive-in fare....

screenanarchy.com

screenanarchy.com

BINGO HELL Trailer: B-I-N-G-Oh, This Looks Bloody Good!

In the Barrio of Oak Springs live a strong and stubborn group of elderly friends who refuse to be gentrified. Their leader, Lupita, keeps them together as a community, a family. But little did they know, their beloved Bingo hall is about to be sold to a much more powerful force than money itself.
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

Karlovy Vary 2021 Review: Gaspar Noé Enters the Void in VORTEX

Karlovy Vary International Film Festival dedicated its midnight slot to the notorious enfant terrible of world cinema, Gaspar Noé. After the LSD-laced dance horror Climax and incandescent meta-cinematic essay Lux Aeterna, Noé switches gears for a different fare. After the death of his mother and a sudden brain hemorrhage, the director got sober and made Vortex which might have suggested a carpe diem effort. While Vortex may exert visceral effects on some viewers, it is questionable how many of them will be leaving the theatre with their spirits up.
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

Dark Star Pictures Acquires Barbara Crampton Starrer ALONE WITH YOU

A young woman painstakingly prepares a romantic homecoming for her girlfriend. As she goes about this her apartment begins to feel more and more like a tomb as voices, shadows, and hallucinations reveal a truth she has been unwilling to face. Dark Star Pictures announced this week that they have...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Guillermo del Toro Unveils First ‘Nightmare Alley’ Teaser

Guillermo del Toro is unveiling a new nightmare. Searchlight Pictures has released the first teaser for the anticipated film, which stars Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman and David Strathairn. Nightmare Alley adapts the 1946 noir novel by William Lindsay, which first hit the big screen with a 1947 adaptation. Nightmare Alley is set in a world of carnival hustlers and con men, telling the story of a mentalist (Cooper) who teams with a psychologist (Blanchett) in order to swindle the rich. Del Toro penned the script with Kim Morgan. Nightmare Alley is del Toro’s first feature since he won the best picture and best director Oscars for The Shape of Water (2017). In the years between, the filmmaker has also produced the feature Scary Stories We Tell in the Dark. Searchlight releases the film in theaters Dec. 17.    
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

V/H/S/94 Trailer: More Bonkers And Violent Found Footage Horror is on it's Way

A Shudder Original Film, V/H/S/94 is the fourth installment in the hit horror anthology franchise and marks the return of the infamous found footage anthology with segments from franchise alumni Simon Barrett (Séance) and Timo Tjahjanto (May the Devil Take You Too) in addition to acclaimed directors Jennifer Reeder (Knives & Skin), Ryan Prows (Lowlife) and Chloe Okuno (Slut). In V/H/S/94, after the discovery of a mysterious VHS tape, a brutish police swat team launch a high intensity raid on a remote warehouse, only to discover a sinister cult compound whose collection of pre-recorded material uncovers a nightmarish conspiracy.
MOVIES
Sioux City Journal

New Movies

'CRY MACHO' (Rated PG-13 for language and thematic elements) Based on the book, "Cry Macho" stars Clint Eastwood as a one-time rodeo star and washed-up horse breeder who, in 1978, takes a job from an ex-boss to bring the man's young son home and away from his alcoholic mom. 'COPSHOP'...
MOVIES
ComicBook

One of Nicolas Cage's Best Movies Is Now on Hulu

Raising Arizona, the 1987 comedy from Joel and Ethan Coen, is now on Hulu. The film, which ranks 31st on the American Film Institute's "100 Years...100 Laughs" list and 45th on Bravo's "100 Funniest Movies" list, stars Nicolas Cage in one of his most acclaimed performances. He starred in the film alongside Holly Hunter (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), John Goodman (The Big Lebowski), and Frances McDormand (Fargo) in the crime comedy, which sees Cage playing H.I. "Hi" McDunnough, an ex-convict who met his wife when she was working as a police officer and took his mugshot after his arrest.
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

BOYS FROM COUNTY HELL Blu-ray Giveaway

.. strange events unfold in Six Mile Hill when construction on a new road disrupts the ancient burial ground of Abhartach, a legendary Irish vampire said to have inspired Bram Stoker’s famed “Dracula.” Deadly and sinister forces terrorize the construction crew, and they're forced to fight to survive the night, while exposing the true horror that resides in the town’s local myth.
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

Toronto 2021 Review: LAST NIGHT IN SOHO, Where Dreams And Nightmares Mirror One Another

Every film from Edgar Wright is a kind of gift. Especially to audiences who like to unwrap things over and over again, from the Rom-Zom-Com satire of Shaun of the Dead, to the Nintendo-heightened relationship foibles of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. Even Baby Driver, which was a bit of a stumble, had some fine early rhythms, both visually, and a knack for a needle drop. The call-back screenwriting, and sophisticated visual storytelling lend his pop-culture laden fantasias, with enough relatable humanity among the bombast, to just hit that sweet entertaining spot that rewards multiple viewings. 
MOVIES
Deadline

Megan Fox & Tyson Ritter To Star In ‘Bonnie & Clyde’ Update ‘Johnny & Clyde’

EXCLUSIVE: Fresh off her show-stopping VMAs appearance, Megan Fox (Transformers) has been set to star with Tyson Ritter (Preacher) in new feature thriller Johnny And Clyde, we can reveal. The film, produced by Chad A. Verdi’s (Bleed For This) Verdi Productions, is a new take on the famous Bonnie and Clyde story. The movie will follow the two eponymous serial killers who are madly in love and on an endless crime spree. They have their sights set on robbing a prosperous casino run by crime boss Alana (Fox) and her head of security (Ritter). The movie is currently in production in Rhode Island...
MOVIES
screenanarchy.com

Toronto 2021 Review: EARWIG, A Hypnotic Reverie On How We Cope With Adversity

Somewhere, in a small apartment in Europe in the early 1950s, after the War, there was a little girl named Mia, who had no teeth. She had a melancholy caretaker who prepared ice-dentures for her several times a day, which she did not mind, but did not let her leave the house, which maybe she did. Mia played with papier-mâché pets, and marveled at the only decoration in the apartment, an oil-painting of a large manor estate in the country. That, and the wall of polished glass goblets that her caretaker took his wine with dinner.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Copshop’ Review: Anticlimactic Gerard Butler-Frank Grillo Showdown Is a Showcase for Alexis Louder

Shifty fixer Teddy Murretto (Frank Grillo) devises a Hail Mary plan to escape from the clutches of sadistic hitman Bob Viddick (Gerard Butler). He gets himself arrested and locked up in an isolated Nevada police station. But hiding out in jail won’t be enough to protect him from Viddick, who scams his own way into the same detention center, biding his time in a directly opposite cell, until an unexpected arrival leads to unmitigated mayhem. At the center of it all is dogged rookie officer Valerie Young (Alexis Louder), who becomes “a big fucking problem” for the movie’s motivationally ambiguous...
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

The Rise and Fall (Season) of Benedict Cumberbatch

Every festival season has its standout star — the person who shows up in two or three or four movies in quick programming succession, suddenly seems ubiquitous on all those red carpets, becomes the unofficial face of the awards-circuit gauntlet. This year, we already have a few strong candidates. There’s Oscar Isaac, who hit Venice with the HBO miniseries redo of Scenes From a Marriage, Dune, and The Card Counter, Paul Schrader’s latest character study of existentially brooding, solitary men. (Find someone to love you the way Schrader loves Pickpocket.) Or maybe it’s Isaac’s Marriage co-star Jessica Chastain, who helped send...
MOVIES
Variety

New ‘Lost Boys’ Movie Starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell Set at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is planning to take another bite out of 1980s cult hit “The Lost Boys,” with a modern day take starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell. Jupe starred in the “A Quiet Place” films  and appeared in “The Undoing” and “Honey Boy,” while Martell was part of the “It” movies ensemble and starred in the “Defending Jacob” series as well as appearing in “Knives Out” and “Masters of Sex.” Jonathan Entwistle will direct with Randy McKinnon, who is working on “Static Shock” for Warner and DC, is writing the new version, the studio confirmed. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger are producing through...
MOVIES
Deadline

Justine Bateman Feature Directorial Debut ‘Violet’ Sets Fall Theatrical Release – TIFF

EXCLUSIVE:  Following the movie’s TIFF premiere, Relativity Media will open Justine Bateman’s feature directorial debut Violet on Oct. 29 in NY and LA with an expansion to follow on Nov. 5. The pic will also hit in home demand on Nov. 9. Relativity, as we first told you, picked up Violet after its world premiere at SXSW. The pic follows Violet Calder (Olivia Munn) as she realizes that she can no longer ignore the daily barrage of self-criticisms (voiced by Justin Theroux) that clouds her life. These self-criticism cause her to make fear-based decisions and hold her back from the kind of professional, personal, and romantic life...
MOVIES
E! News

Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in Rare Sighting: See Him and Other Child Stars, Then and Now

Watch: "Two and a Half Men" Star Angus T. Jones Is UNRECOGNIZABLE. It's always wild to spot former child stars in the, er, wild. And the nostalgia was real when Two and a Half Men alum Angus T. Jones was snapped last week by celebrity photographers for the first time in almost five years. The actor, now 27 years old, was spotted in Los Angeles, bearded and barefoot!
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Michael Constantine Dies: Emmy Winner And ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ Patriarch Was 94

Michael Constantine, whose long career produced an Emmy award and many memorable turns as a character actor, died Aug. 31 at his home in Reading, PA. He was 94 and died from natural causes, his agent, Julia Buchwald, confirmed. Constantine was best known as the fruit and Windex-obsessed father Gus Portokalos in My Big Fat Greek Wedding, an indie film that rose out of nowhere to become a smash hit. It spawned a sequel and a third version was in the planning stages, this time set in Greece., The original film from 2002 scored more than $360 million worldwide, becoming one of...
CELEBRITIES

