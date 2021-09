(The Center Square) – Illinois sports betting had its worst month in nearly a year in July. The state’s total handle of $369 million dollars was down more than 22.5% from June’s $476.5 million. It is the fourth straight month of sports handle decline, in line with the rest of the country. The total U.S. sports handle for July was down 23.9% from June.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO