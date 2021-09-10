CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Willmar, MN

Disagreeing doctors testify at Vossen competency hearing

By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 8 days ago

(Willmar MN-) Two doctors disagree on the mental competency of accused killer Algene Vossen and his ability to defend himself in an upcoming murder trial. Vossen, 80, is charged with 2nd degree murder in the January 1974 killing of Mae Herman in her Willmar home. Vossen was arrested in his Sioux Falls home last year after his DNA matched DNA that was left at the crime scene. Vossen is now confined to a wheel chair and is showing signs of dementia.

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Mora, MN
City
Willmar, MN
Willmar, MN
Government
City
Minneapolis, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dna#Sioux Falls
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy