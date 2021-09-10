Disagreeing doctors testify at Vossen competency hearing

(Willmar MN-) Two doctors disagree on the mental competency of accused killer Algene Vossen and his ability to defend himself in an upcoming murder trial. Vossen, 80, is charged with 2nd degree murder in the January 1974 killing of Mae Herman in her Willmar home. Vossen was arrested in his Sioux Falls home last year after his DNA matched DNA that was left at the crime scene. Vossen is now confined to a wheel chair and is showing signs of dementia.