A few years ago, many in the state argued that the enactment of Common Core national education standards would result in the ruin of Mississippi’s public education system. Now, some of the same people are making similar arguments about critical race theory. Both Gov. Tate Reeves and House Speaker Philip Gunn, whom many believe will challenge the incumbent governor in the 2023 Republican primary, used a considerable amount of their time at the Neshoba County Fair political speeches in late July pledging to pass legislation during the 2022 session preventing the teaching of critical race theory.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO