Van, car crash near Svea School...two injured

(Svea MN-) A man and a teen were hospitalized when a car and a van collided south of Willmar Thursday morning. The state patrol says at 10 a.m. a van driven by 41-year-old Bryan Peterson of Kandiyohi was southbound on Highway 71 and was in the process of turning on to Kandiyohi County Road 3 near the Svea School when he was hit by a southbound car driven by a 17-year-old girl from Renville. Both drivers were taken to Carris Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.