Twitter Communities now in the testing stage, soon on Android
There is no lack of new Twitter updates and upcoming products as we’ve seen over the past few months. The newest one that they’ve announced and that has entered the testing phase is something called Twitter Communities. Think of it as like Facebook Groups but with a few major differences to fit in with how Twitter actually works. While only members will be allowed to post, these posts and basically the groups are actually still visible to the rest of the Twitterverse.androidcommunity.com
