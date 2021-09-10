CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Vivo X70 series phones debut with photography skills at the core

By Bharat Bhushan
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVivo has officially announced the launch of its feature-rich X70 series flagship phones that are targeted at photography enthusiasts. Three smartphones in the lineup will undercut the competition with their photography prowess and bridge the gap between mobile and professional photography. The three models X70, X70 Pro and X70 Pro Plus will all debut with ZEISS lens for exceptional photography and shall roll out in India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, and other countries soon.

androidcommunity.com

Comments / 0

Related
xda-developers

Samsung might offer OIS on all Galaxy A series phones next year

Smartphone OEMs typically reserve optical image stabilization (OIS) for the primary and telephoto cameras on flagship devices. They rarely offer the feature on mid-range and budget-friendly phones, shipping the devices with electronic image stabilization (EIS) instead. But Samsung has launched a couple of mid-range Galaxy A series devices with OIS on the primary camera this year, and the company is reportedly planning on extending the feature to more Galaxy A series phones next year.
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Vivo Delays X70 Flagship Launch With Apple In Its Sights

Vivo has delayed the launch of its Vivo X70 flagships, as the company will try to trump Apple. The company’s global launch for its new flagships was supposed to take place on September 10. Well, that won’t happen. Vivo decided to delay the X70 launch for a couple of days,...
BUSINESS
Android Authority

Vivo X70 series specs leak: Three chips from three chipmakers

Key specs of the entire Vivo X70 series have leaked. The tip provides juicy camera, SoC, and power details for the three phones. Vivo is set to announce the X70 series on September 9. The Vivo X70 series is launching later this week, but a new leak seemingly reveals the...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Android 11#Smartphone#X70#Zeiss#Wqhd#Ip68#Fhd#Cny 3 999
TechRadar

How to recreate any DSLR photography effect with your iOS or Android phone

Phones are seen as point-and-shoot cameras, with DSLRs and mirrorless cameras the bywords for more creative photography. But is that still true?. Not necessarily – thanks to some clever apps that let you do everything from long exposures to intentional camera movement (ICM) and infrared-style photography, your iOS or Android phone can show you a creative world beyond the 'accuracy' of your camera app's default settings.
PHOTOGRAPHY
gizmochina.com

Google Pixel 3 series phones are getting bricked with “EDL” message

Google has unveiled the Pixel 6 series flagship smartphones and is expected to officially launch the lineup next month. Ahead of the latest Pixel series phones are available for purchase, the older Pixel 3 and 3 XL users are facing major issues with their unit. As per the latest report...
CELL PHONES
technave.com

vivo X70 Pro Price in Malaysia & Specs

The vivo X70 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888+ 5G (5 nm) CPU processor with 128GB 8GB RAM, 256GB 12GB RAM, UFS 3.1. The device also has a 6.56-inch Super AMOLED (1080 x 2376 pixels, 398 ppi) display. It has a Quad: 48 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0", 0.8µm, PDAF, gimbal stabilization + 13 MP, f/2.5, 50mm (portrait), 1/2.8", 0.8µm, PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 13MP rear camera and supports Wifi, NFC, GPS, 3G, 4G LTE and 5G. It packs in a Li-Po 4500 mAh, non-removable battery, running on Android 11, OriginOS 1.0 (China).
NFL
Phone Arena

Global Vivo X70 series debut delayed until a day before iPhone 13 event

Like other Chinese brands, Vivo will be holding two separate announcement events for its next flagship lineup — the Vivo X70 series. The first one will be focused on China and the second will be aimed at international audiences. The Vivo X70 series will now make its global debut one...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
India
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Country
Thailand
notebookcheck.net

The Huawei P60 series could be Snapdragon 898-powered phones

The flagship Huawei P50 series launched with options powered by the much lesser-spotted 4G/LTE-only version of the Snapdragon 888 processor. Now, a prominent leaker indicates that the OEM might secure an agreement with Qualcomm to release direct successors for these phones. Huawei normally releases premium phones with its own Kirin...
CELL PHONES
Pocket-lint.com

Vivo X70 and X70 Pro+ to launch globally this week

(Pocket-lint) - Vivo will launch its next flagship phones in China on Thursday 9 September, with a global launch the following day. The Vivo X70 and X70 Pro+ handsets have leaked a few times, with renders and specifications appearing on a TENAA listing. Vivo's own website now has a holding...
CELL PHONES
allaboutwindowsphone.com

Enter the spec monster Vivo X70 Pro+ - in Asia first

6.78" Samsung E5 QHD HDR AMOLED display with refresh rate from 1Hz to 120Hz. Main camera: 50MP Samsung GN1 sensor with f/1.57, OIS and ZEISS optics with T* coating. Wide-angle camera: 48MP with pan tilt stabilization and ZEISS optics with T* coating. Telephoto camera 1: 12MP f/1.6, 2x, PDAF, OIS...
TECHNOLOGY
petapixel.com

Vivo Launches New X70 Series Smartphones, Continues Zeiss Partnership

Vivo has announced that it will launch three new smartphones under its X70 series in the X70, X70 Pro, and X70 Pro+ as it tries to position itself among the best mobile photography options available. The company is also sticking to its collaboration with Zeiss in a “joint pursuit of...
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

vivo X70, X70 Pro and X70 Pro+ detailed specs leak ahead of September 9 launch

Vivo's upcoming X70 family has had no shortage of leaks, live photos, official teasers and certifications lately, leaving very little to the imagination for the September 9 unveiling event. Any remaining confusing regarding specs across the trio of X70 models should now be officially cleared-up thanks to an extensive specs sheet leak.
ELECTRONICS
technave.com

The vivo X70 series is launching in Malaysia on 22 September 2021

Today, vivo Malaysia has officially announced that the vivo X70 series is coming to Malaysia soon. The phones are scheduled to launch on 22 September at 7.30 PM where you can watch the vivo X70 Series Online Launch Event on the company's Facebook page, YouTube channel and its online store on LazMall and Shopee Mall.
WORLD
nashvillechatterclass.com

Vivo X70 Pro+ (V2114) Appears on Geekbench with Snapdragon 888+ and 12GB RAM

Vivo X70 Pro+ has been spotted on Geekbench along with some of its key specifications. The phone has been listed on the benchmarking site with model number V2114. According to the Geekbench listing, Vivo X70 Pro+ is powered by the Qualcomm chipset which has one core running at 3.0GHz, which is nothing but the Snapdragon 888+ SoC.
CELL PHONES
gsmarena.com

vivo X70 Pro+ goes live with SD888+ and custom V1 image processor chip

Vivo unveiled the latest iteration of its camera-focused, ZEISS-backed X-series of phones. As usual there are three models with the vivo X70 Pro+ sitting on top. And not just because of its Snapdragon 888+ chipset – there are also upgrades to the display, camera and battery over the Pro+ model that came out in January.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy