Vivo X70 series phones debut with photography skills at the core

Vivo has officially announced the launch of its feature-rich X70 series flagship phones that are targeted at photography enthusiasts. Three smartphones in the lineup will undercut the competition with their photography prowess and bridge the gap between mobile and professional photography. The three models X70, X70 Pro and X70 Pro Plus will all debut with ZEISS lens for exceptional photography and shall roll out in India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Taiwan, the United Arab Emirates, and other countries soon.