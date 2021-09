The National September 11 Memorial & Museum will mark the passage of two decades since 9/11 terrorist attacks. A livestream program will be aired on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/911memorial starting at 8:40 a.m. (ET) on Saturday, Sept. 11. The focus of the national commemoration will be the reading of the names by family members in-person. Throughout the ceremony, there will be six moments of silence, acknowledging when each of the World Trade Center towers was struck and fell and the times corresponding to the attack on the Pentagon and the crash of Flight 93.

POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO