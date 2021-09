The Ace Attorney series can be tough to follow if you want to do so chronologically, rather than playing through each game in the order of their release. To follow a chronological order while still keeping in line with the way these games were meant to be played, you would play them like this: 1. The Great Ace Attorney: Adventures 2. The Great Ace Attorney 2: Resolve 3. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney 4. Phoenix Wright: Justice for All 5. Phoenix Wright: Trials and Tribulations 6. Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworth 7. Ace Attorney Investigations 2 (also known as Gyakuten Kenji 2) 8. Professor Layton vs Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney (non-canon) 9. Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney 10. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies 11. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Spirit of Justice This is about as close to chronological as you can get. This article goes further in-depth, regarding where each case of the series occurs in its timeline. Minor spoiler warning if you decide to take a closer look!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO