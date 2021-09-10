The under the radar way SF Giants have made late comeback wins possible
Rogers has pitched in 68 games for the Giants this season and typically appears when the club is tied or ahead in the late innings, but since the All-Star break, manager Gabe Kapler has been willing to use Rogers and other rested high-leverage arms when his team is trailing by a run. Considering how often the Giants need Rogers and Jake McGee to close out wins, Kapler doesn't always have the luxury of his top arms readily available to pitch in a game the club is losing.www.giants365.com
Comments / 0