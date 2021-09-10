CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

The under the radar way SF Giants have made late comeback wins possible

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRogers has pitched in 68 games for the Giants this season and typically appears when the club is tied or ahead in the late innings, but since the All-Star break, manager Gabe Kapler has been willing to use Rogers and other rested high-leverage arms when his team is trailing by a run. Considering how often the Giants need Rogers and Jake McGee to close out wins, Kapler doesn't always have the luxury of his top arms readily available to pitch in a game the club is losing.

www.giants365.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLB
The Spun

Look: Heated Scene In Padres Dugout On Saturday Night

San Diego Padres stars Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado had to be separated inside of the dugout on Saturday night. Tensions are high within the San Diego franchise right now, as the Padres are hoping to make a final push for a playoff spot. The Padres are currently 1.5 games behind the Cardinals for the second Wild Card spot.
MLB
audacy.com

Umpire explains why grounds crew got 'ejected' from Yankees-Orioles game

The Orioles grounds crew's apparent ejection from Wednesday night's game was not what it seemed, according to the umpire involved in the bizarre scene at Camden Yards in Baltimore. According to the Associated Press, crew chief Tim Timmons later clarified that the roughly 20 workers were not ejected from the...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Mcgee
Person
Gabe Kapler
inquirer.com

Phillies announcer Larry Andersen rips everyone, including Bryce Harper

Longtime Phillies announcer Larry Andersen has the reputation of telling fans what’s on his mind. And Tuesday night, that meant calling out everyone involved with the team, including slugger Bryce Harper. These days, Andersen calls games on the radio only when the team is playing at Citizens Bank Park. So...
MLB
Oroville Mercury-Register

SF Giants have longest win streak since 2004, Posey homers as pitchers dominate Padres

SAN FRANCISCO — Fewer than 24 hours after dousing each other in champagne and donning matching “Built for October,” t-shirts in a well-deserved clubhouse celebration, the Giants took the field at Oracle Park with a renewed sense of purpose. The playoff berth they officially locked up on Monday night was...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sf Giants#Radar
Oroville Mercury-Register

NL West Watch: SF Giants have an opportunity to create more separation

The Giants’ magic number to clinch a playoff spot for the first time since 2016 is officially in single digits. Following their three-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies earlier this week, the Giants’ magic number to earn a postseason berth is now down to eight. They own a 2½-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place in the National League West, and their magic number to clinch their first division title in nine years is now 20 with 22 games to go.
MLB
calltothepen.com

Tampa Bay Rays set MLB record on Saturday

Saturday was a good day for a pair of Tampa Bay Rays pitchers. Chris Archer picked up his first win in over two years, while Dietrich Enns notched his first career save. It was a great moment, but one that would likely be overlooked in the days to come. What...
MLB
audacy.com

The under-the-radar impact Kyle Schwarber had on the latest Red Sox win

Kyle Schwarber walked. That was it, nothing more and nothing less. Or maybe ... While the two hits that seemingly defined the Red Sox' sixth walk-off win of the season Saturday were Rafael Devers' three-run, seventh inning homer and Alex Verdugo's game-ending, two-out hit in the ninth. But there was...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
dailydodgers.com

Kurtenbach: The SF Giants’ win over the Dodgers was a shock to baseball’s system

The Giants have three — just three — starting pitchers right now. Eventually, that number will rise to four, but no one can say how long Alex Wood will be sidelined with symptomatic COVID. Still, the Giants won their series with the Dodgers over the weekend behind 23 innings of bullpenning, capped by a nine-pitcher performance in Sunday's win over the Dodgers' one-time Cy Young favorite Walker Buehler.
MLB
SportsGrid

The San Francisco Giants Keep Winning Late

After trailing 4-3 in the ninth inning against the Rockies on Wednesday, the San Francisco Giants rallied with four runs of their own in the top of the frame to pick up another late win. The victory marked their eighth come-from-behind victory in the ninth inning or later this season which is the most in the league. They also became the first team this season to sweep a road series in Colorado against the Rockies.
MLB
NBC Bay Area

Giants Observations: Late-Inning Magic Helps SF Sweep Rockies

What we learned as Giants rally in ninth, sweep Rockies originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. It took the Giants nine innings on Wednesday, but they finally remembered they were playing at Coors Field. LaMonte Wade's two-run single in the ninth inning was the highlight of a four-run rally that...
MLB
cbslocal.com

After Sweeping Rockies, SF Giants Are First Team To Reach 90 Wins

DENVER (CBS SF/AP) — The San Francisco Giants (90-50) continued their hot streak Wednesday when they beat Colorado Rockies 7-4 and became the first team in the majors to win 90 games. The Giants began the day with a one-game lead in the NL West over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLB
Mercury News

The SF Giants may have discovered another building block for their future

DENVER — At the end of spring training, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi acknowledged there was still one hole he needed to fill on the club’s 40-man roster. With Mauricio Dubón expected to earn most of his playing time in the outfield, the Giants still didn’t have enough...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy