Soccer legend PelÃ© remains in intensive care after surgery

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAO PAULO -- Retired Brazilian soccer star PelÃ© remained in intensive care on Friday as he recovered from surgery to remove a tumor on the right side of his colon. Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo said in a statement that 80-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento was recovering 'œin a satisfactory manner," though still in intensive care. The hospital said on Monday that PelÃ© was expected to be moved to a regular room on Tuesday.

Related
dallassun.com

Football legend Pele undergoes colon surgery after several

Brasilia [Brazil], September 7 (ANI/Sputnik): Three-time Brazilian world football champion Pele said on Monday that he had undergone surgery to remove a colon lesion after several days in the hospital. On August 31, Pele was hospitalized for medical tests at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, which revealed a...
SPORTS
NBC News

Soccer legend Pele recovering in hospital after tumor removal

SAO PAULO — Brazil soccer great Pele said on Monday that he was recovering in hospital from surgery to remove a tumor from his colon. Pele, the only player to win three World Cups, did not say whether the tumor was malignant but the 80-year-old former Santos and New York Cosmos player said he was feeling good.
SOCCER
Gephardt Daily

Brazilian soccer legend Pele undergoes colon tumor surgery

Sept. 7 (UPI) — Brazilian soccer legend Pele said Monday he is in recovery after undergoing surgery to remove a tumor from his colon. Pele, 80, said in a Facebook post that he his feeling well and is optimistic about his chances for recovery. “My friends, thank you very much...
SOCCER
Popculture

WWE Legend Triple H Undergoes Surgery After Suffering Health Scare

Triple H recently had a serious health scare, leading to him having surgery. WWE announced the former WWE Champion underwent a procedure after having a "cardiac event." The good news is Triple H is expected to fully recover and should be back to work soon. "Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H,...
WWE
94.3 Jack FM

Soccer-Pele to leave intensive care this week, says daughter

(Reuters) – Pele will be moved out of intensive care in the next day or two as the Brazil soccer great continues his recovery from surgery, his daughter Kely Nascimento said. The 80-year-old, three-times World Cup winner has been in the Alberto Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo since doctors removed...
WORLD
BBC

Pele: Brazilian football legend to be moved out of intensive care

Brazilian legend Pele is to be moved out of intensive care in the next day or two after having surgery to remove a tumour from his colon. The 80-year-old is being treated at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo. Pele's daughter Kely Nascimento said her father was "doing well"...
SPORTS
CharlotteObserver.com

Brazilian soccer great Pelé leaves intensive care

Retired Brazilian soccer star Pelé was moved out of intensive care on Tuesday as he continues to recover from surgery to remove a tumor from his colon. The 80-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento was in good clinical condition and will remain “from now on recovering in his room" at Albert Einstein Hospital, the Sao Paulo facility said in a statement.
SOCCER
Daily Herald

PelÃ© in 'semi-intensive' care, daughter says he's doing well

SAO PAULO -- Brazilian soccer great PelÃ© 'œtook a little step back' in his recovery from surgery to remove a tumor from his colon but he is 'œrecovering well' at a Sao Paulo hospital, his daughter Kely Nascimento said Friday. However, the Albert Einstein hospital said the 80-year-old Edson Arantes...
SOCCER
The Independent

Brazil legend Pele re-enters intensive care unit at hospital, say reports

Brazil soccer legend Pele has re-entered an intensive care unit at Sao Paulo’s Albert Einstein Hospital, ESPN Brasil reported on Friday, in an apparent deterioration of his health after he left the unit earlier this week. The hospital said it had no new information. ESPN Brasil said Pele, an 80-year-old,...
SOCCER
newschain

Brazil great Pele readmitted to intensive care following surgery – reports

Pele has been readmitted to an intensive care unit after surgery to remove a tumour from his colon earlier this month, according to reports. The three-time World Cup winner’s daughter Kely Nascimento revealed earlier this week her 80-year-old father was out of intensive care at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo and “in a good mood”.
SOCCER
AFP

Pele briefly back in ICU but now 'stable', says hospital

Brazilian football legend Pele, 80, was briefly transferred back to an intensive care unit Friday after suffering breathing difficulties but is now stable, said the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, where he underwent surgery earlier this month. The transfer was a temporary "preventative measure," the hospital said in a statement, adding that the sporting great was later transferred to "semi-intensive care" as he continues to recover from surgery for a suspected colon tumor. "He is currently stable from a cardiovascular and respiratory point of view," it added. Shortly afterwards, the ex-footballer posted a message on social media stating: "Friends, I am still recovering very well. Today I received visits from family and I am still smiling every day."
CELEBRITIES
