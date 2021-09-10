Soccer legend PelÃ© remains in intensive care after surgery
SAO PAULO -- Retired Brazilian soccer star PelÃ© remained in intensive care on Friday as he recovered from surgery to remove a tumor on the right side of his colon. Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo said in a statement that 80-year-old Edson Arantes do Nascimento was recovering 'œin a satisfactory manner," though still in intensive care. The hospital said on Monday that PelÃ© was expected to be moved to a regular room on Tuesday.www.dailyherald.com
