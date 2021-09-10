Bryant cheered in Wrigley return, Giants win 5th in row
Kris Bryant drew a pair of standing ovations in his return to Wrigley Field, then Evan Longoria and Brandon Belt homered in the seventh inning to send the San Francisco Giants over the Chicago Cubs 6-1 Friday for their fifth straight win. The Giants, who entered 2 ½ games ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, improved to a major league-best 91-50. It was 1-all when Longoria hit a two-run homer that put San Francisco ahead.www.giants365.com
