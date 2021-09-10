CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryant cheered in Wrigley return, Giants win 5th in row

Cover picture for the articleKris Bryant drew a pair of standing ovations in his return to Wrigley Field, then Evan Longoria and Brandon Belt homered in the seventh inning to send the San Francisco Giants over the Chicago Cubs 6-1 Friday for their fifth straight win. The Giants, who entered 2 ½ games ahead of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, improved to a major league-best 91-50. It was 1-all when Longoria hit a two-run homer that put San Francisco ahead.

Kris Bryant made an emotional return to Wrigley Field on Friday afternoon

The Chicago Cubs selected Kris Bryant 2nd overall in the 2013 MLB June Amateur Draft and he joined the big league roster as a full-time starter two years later. Bryant went on to play 833 games in a Cubs uniform before he was traded to the San Francisco Giants this season as part of the Cubs’ major clearance sale. Well, the Giants opened a three-game series at Wrigley Field on Friday and you can bet it was an emotional return for Bryant.
Kris Bryant
Homer
Evan Longoria
Brandon Belt
Kris Bryant, wife make cookies for stadium workers in return to Wrigley Field

Kris Bryant will never forget where his Major League Baseball career began and all the people that played a role in his rise to stardom. In his return to Wrigley Field on Friday, the former Chicago Cubs outfielder and his wife Jessica made cookies for stadium staff before he returned to the field as a member of the opposing San Francisco Giants.
Belt’s big day overshadows Bryant’s return, SF Giants have seventh five-game win streak of ’21

CHICAGO — Before Brandon Belt buttoned up his gray road jersey on Friday at Wrigley Field, Evan Longoria added an unusual accessory to his teammate’s uniform. Multiple pieces of black electrical tape were used to create a “C” where a captain’s patch would typically be stitched on a uniform, which was an unusual sight for a Giants team that hasn’t had an official team captain since Darrell Evans and Jack Clark in the 1980s.
Giants' Kris Bryant: Productive in win

Bryant went 2-for-5 with an RBI, a stolen base and two runs scored in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Cubs. The 29-year-old played the full game Sunday after leaving Saturday's game with wrist soreness. Bryant was able to score the decisive run when he darted home on a wild pitch in the seventh inning. He sports a .268/.353/.495 slash line with 24 home runs, 66 RBI, 80 runs scored and nine stolen bases in 516 plate appearances. Bryant is locked in as San Francisco's primary right fielder, but he's also picked up time around the diamond as a versatile defender.
Kris Bryant’s Heartfelt Thank You Message To Chicago Brings All The Feels

After six years with the Chicago Cubs, third baseman Kris Bryant was traded in July to the San Francisco Giants. He entered the scene in 2014, winning minor league MVP just to explode as part of the Cubs, winning Rookie of the Year and MVP honors in his first two seasons with the Chicago team. However, while everything suggested he will be a Cub for life, he was traded to the Giants for prospects Alexander Canario and Caleb Kilian.
Flores homers, Giants beat Cubs 6-5 for 7th straight win

Flores homered and drove in three runs, Kris Bryant scored two against his former team, and the San Francisco Giants hung on to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5 on Sunday for their season-high seventh straight win. Owners of the best record in the majors, the Giants matched their longest streak since a seven-game run in August 2020. They were rolling along with a 6-3 lead in the seventh before the Cubs scored two while chasing Logan Webb (10-3).
SF Giants News: Giants can clinch a playoff spot as soon as tonight

Good morning, baseball fans! The San Francisco Giants finished off their massively successful road trip yesterday by sweeping the Chicago Cubs. Which comes on the heels of sweeping the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field (though that isn't the last we've seen of it this year, unfortunately).
Kurtenbach: The SF Giants’ secret to greatness? A new-school approach and an old-school mindset

The 2021 San Francisco Giants are the best kind of great team: A surprise. At the beginning of the season, in the early days of Spring Training in Arizona, the concept of the Giants making the playoffs was a far-fetched fantasy to even the most brainwashed and optimistic San Francisco fan. Now, with 18 games to play, they're in — with more than half of the final month of the regular season to play, they've clinched a spot in the postseason.
Giants clinch playoff spot, thump Padres 9-1 for 8th in row

The surprising San Francisco Giants became the first team to clinch a playoff spot this season, hitting four home runs to beat the San Diego Padres 9-1 on Monday night for their season-high eighth consecutive victory. After finishing 29-31 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, the Giants have turned things around in manager Gabe Kapler's second year. San Francisco extended its latest hot streak by getting early power at the plate and steady pitching from the bullpen after opener Dominic Leone threw two strong innings.
Buster Posey’s 18th homer helps Giants to ninth straight win

Buster Posey homered in the first inning and scored the go-ahead run on an error in the third, and the San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres 6-1 on Tuesday night for their ninth straight victory a day after becoming the first team in the big leagues to clinch a playoff berth. Brandon Belt and Darin Ruf each hit run-scoring doubles and Tommy La Stella added an RBI single to back Anthony DeSclafani (12-6), who won for the first time in five starts since defeating Colorado on Aug. 13. The right-hander had allowed six earned runs over his previous 14 2/3 innings.
San Diego Padres to visit the San Francisco Giants

San Diego Padres (74-70, third in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (95-50, first in the NL West) San Francisco; Wednesday, 9:45 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Joe Musgrove (10-9, 2.99 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 180 strikeouts) Giants: TBD FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants +100, Padres -120; over/under is 8 1/2 runs BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres travel to face the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday. The Giants are 47-23 in home games in 2020.
Padres make Gausman work in Giants loss

Nothing came easy for San Francisco Giants starter Kevin Gausman on Thursday, throwing 100 pitches over five innings, while giving up four runs on eight hits in a 7-4 loss to the San Diego Padres. For the most part, Gausman had good stuff. His splitter was dropping out of the strike-zone and his fastball was topping out at 98 MPH.
Braves bid to stop skid vs. Giants

The Atlanta Braves and host San Francisco Giants are looking for the comfort of a merry-go-round when they continue their series on Saturday night, one day after a heart-pounding roller-coaster ride in their opener. The clubs combined to use 38 players in the Giants' 6-5 win in 11 innings Fridayin a battle of division leaders. The game was decided after pitcher Kevin Gausman delivered his first career sacrifice fly to end a back-and-forth game that featured five homers -- including two big ones ...
SF Giants jumbotron divorcee says he’s ‘most eligible bachelor’

A man whose pal celebrated his divorce with a jumbotron message at a San Francisco Giants game has dubbed himself "the most eligible bachelor in McCovey Cove now. It's only a matter of time until I'm running the bases again," Max Blue quipped to SFGate Friday. Blue and his friend, Ryan Faraola, who paid for the message, were both shocked when it went viral last week.
Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
