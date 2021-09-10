CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox activate RHP Lance Lynn from IL

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 8 days ago

CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox activated All-Star right-hander Lance Lynn from the 10-day injured list on Friday. Lynn had been sidelined by right knee inflammation. The 34-year-old Lynn is slated to start Sunday against the Boston Red Sox. Right-hander Jimmy Lambert was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte. Lambert got his...

Sports
Chicago Tribune

Chicago White Sox reliever Mike Wright Jr. is suspended for 3 games for throwing at Los Angeles Angels DH Shohei Ohtani, and manager Tony La Russa serves an automatic 1-game ban

Chicago White Sox reliever Mike Wright Jr. received a three-game suspension and a fine for intentionally throwing at Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, Major League Baseball announced Saturday. Manager Tony La Russa received an automatic one-game suspension — which he served Saturday — and a fine. Wright hit Ohtani with a pitch with two outs and nobody on in the ninth inning ...
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Column: The Chicago White Sox are handling Carlos Rodón with kid gloves — and for good reason with the playoffs looming

Barring some unforeseen occurrence, Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón figures to be slotted into Game 3 of the Division Series against the Houston Astros, behind Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito. And before that Oct. 10th game, he’ll have plenty of rest. The playoff picture is all but set for the Sox, but the rotation is still a guessing game. The only thing we know for sure is the White ...
MLB
audacy.com

Umpire explains why grounds crew got 'ejected' from Yankees-Orioles game

The Orioles grounds crew's apparent ejection from Wednesday night's game was not what it seemed, according to the umpire involved in the bizarre scene at Camden Yards in Baltimore. According to the Associated Press, crew chief Tim Timmons later clarified that the roughly 20 workers were not ejected from the...
MLB
610 Sports Radio

Giancarlo Stanton, Joey Gallo explain Yankees' whistling, benches-clearing argument

Add another “scandal” to the Yankees’ season, as now, after losing two of three to the Mets in the Citi Field half of the Subway Series, we have ‘whistle-gate.’. If you don’t know by now, the story goes like this: on Saturday, the prevailing thought was that Taijuan Walker was tipping pitches, and the Mets believed the Yankees were using various whistles to articulate which pitch was coming.
MLB
