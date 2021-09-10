White Sox activate RHP Lance Lynn from IL

A familiar foe takes the mound for the visiting Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field on Saturday. The 2020 Rangers’ opening day starter and the first pitcher to pitch on Globe Life Field’s mound in a regular-season game, Lance Lynn. “I am,” Lance Lynn told me Friday after asking if he’s looking forward to going back to the Globe Life Field mound. “Especially with fans in the stands, I didn’t get that opportunity, so I’m looking forward to it this weekend.” Four Rangers have past at-bats against Lance, but only Jonah Heim faced Lynn in 2020. Brock Holt and Nathaniel Lowe had at-bats in 2019, while Charlie Culberson had a past history in the National League when Lynn was with the Cardinals. In April, the Rangers didn’t see Lynn because he was on the injured list with a strained right trapezius muscle.

BASEBALL ・ 11 HOURS AGO