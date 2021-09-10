CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Giants, Cubs, day baseball

By Yahoo! Sports
giants365.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBut for the Giants — and probably even for Bryant — the story is this: the Giants have 22 games left to pull off the Herculean task of beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, a feat that no team has done since the Giants did it en route to their 2012 World Series. The Giants have 22 games left, and a 2.5 game lead to protect. They can have a losing record the rest of the way out and still clear 100 wins, and there are a lot of permutations that get them to winning the division.

www.giants365.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

A Chicago Cubs fan takes in the National Baseball Hall of Fame

At 36 years old, I decided that it was finally time for me to take a pilgrimage to what many refer to as baseball’s mecca, the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. I found it to be both an interesting and an inspiring place, and there is plenty there for Chicago Cubs fans to take in as well.
MLB
New York Post

Giants vs. Cubs odds, prediction: Don’t expect many runs

The San Francisco Giants enter the final stretch of the MLB regular season with the league’s best record, a lot of which is thanks to the emergence of Logan Webb, who will take the mound on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs. The Giants are 14-1 in Webb’s past 15 starts...
MLB
USA Today

Kris Bryant returns to Wrigley Field, Giants beat Cubs 6-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Kris Bryant drew a pair of standing ovations in his return to Wrigley Field, Evan Longoria and Brandon Belt homered in the seventh inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the Chicago Cubs 6-1 on Friday for their fifth straight victory. The Giants improved to a major...
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Gausman expected to start for the Giants against Cubs

San Francisco Giants (91-50, first in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (65-77, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Kevin Gausman (13-5, 2.58 ERA, .99 WHIP, 192 strikeouts) Cubs: Zach Davies (6-10, 5.16 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 108 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cubs +170, Giants -195; over/under is even.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Cubs#2012 World Series#The Los Angeles Dodgers
giants365.com

Flores homers, Giants beat Cubs 6-5 for 7th straight win

Flores homered and drove in three runs, Kris Bryant scored two against his former team, and the San Francisco Giants hung on to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5 on Sunday for their season-high seventh straight win. Owners of the best record in the majors, the Giants matched their longest streak since a seven-game run in August 2020. They were rolling along with a 6-3 lead in the seventh before the Cubs scored two while chasing Logan Webb (10-3).
MLB
McCovey Chronicles

9/11 Gamethread: Giants @ Cubs

It’s time for Game 2 between the San Francisco Giants and Chicago Cubs, and the Giants will try to build on their Friday success and take the series. Luckily for them (and you), Kevin Gausman is headed to the mound. With Johnny Cueto and Alex Wood absent, the Giants took advantage of Thursday’s off day and pushed the rotation up again. So today brings us the Giants All-Star starter, who has a 2.58 ERA, a 2.96 FIP, and 192 strikeouts to 48 walks in 164 innings.
MLB
Chicago Sun-Times

Zach Davies’ struggles continue as Giants blast Cubs

The haves and the have-nots in the -National League were unmistakable -Saturday. The Cubs lost 15-4 to the Giants for their 78th loss of the season. Meanwhile, the Giants improved to 92-50 and have sat atop the National League West for most of the year. Starter Zach Davies has struggled...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleed Cubbie Blue

On The Horizon: Cubs vs. Giants series preview

You did not predict, before the 2021 season began, that the Giants would be in first place in the NL West with 90 wins in mid-September. (Seriously, you didn’t. No one did.) Plus, this will be “reunion weekend” for three former Cubs: Kris Bryant, Tommy La Stella and José Quintana. I’d expect a tribute video to Bryant to be played for fans at Wrigley before Friday’s game.
MLB
NBC Bay Area

Giants Observations: SF Completes Sweep of Cubs, Perfect Road Trip

CHICAGO -- The Giants have much bigger goals at this point than just simply clinching a playoff spot, but it's still been five years since they've played in the postseason, and they have a chance to end that bitter streak Monday night. The bullpen held on in the late innings...
MLB
knbr.com

Giants explode for 15 runs in romp over Cubs

Before Saturday, the Giants hadn’t scored at least 15 runs since May 20, when they put up a season-high 19 in Cincinnati. Against the Cubs, the Giants poured on five runs in the third inning and six in the fifth. Tommy La Stella, Brandon Belt, Kris Bryant and Evan Longoria each recorded multiple hits. In total, SF crossed home 15 times via 13 base knocks and 13 free bags.
MLB
Reuters

Giants complete sweep of Cubs for 7th straight win

Wilmer Flores went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs Sunday afternoon, and the San Francisco Giants held on for a 6-5 win over the host Chicago Cubs. Kris Bryant and Austin Slater each had two hits and drove in a run for San Francisco, which completed a three-game sweep over Chicago and won its seventh game in a row. Darin Ruf added two hits for the Giants.
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Giants face Cubs, look to add win to MLB-best record

Giants face Cubs, look to add win to MLB-best record. The San Francisco Giants will go for a three-game sweep of the host Chicago Cubs on Sunday afternoon. San Francisco is coming off a 15-4 win on Saturday. Tommy La Stella and Brandon Belt each hit three-run homers in the win, the Giants’ sixth in a row.
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Cubs' Heyward kneed in head, leaves game against Giants

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward left Saturday’s 15-4 loss to San Francisco in fourth inning after sliding into third and getting kneed in the head by Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford. Following the game, bench coach Andy Green didn't have an exact diagnosis on Heyward, but said the...
MLB
McCovey Chronicles

Wilmer Flores provides the offense as Giants sweep Cubs, 6-5

The San Francisco Giants, deciding to exist in spiritual solidarity with the 49ers (who tried their best to lose to the Lions in the fourth quarter), eked out a 6-5 win over the Chicago Cubs. It shouldn’t have been that close. It should have been another blowout — the Giants had 12 hits and 4 walks, that’s 16 baserunners — but only managed to get the 6 runs. The Giants had 22 runners left on base.
MLB
giants365.com

Chicago Cubs gave up on their stars, as the Giants won with theirs

With weeks left in the season, Chicago enters action Tuesday in Philadelphia with little to play for in terms of the standings – relegated to the role of spoiler down the stretch. The team's . winning percentage is the fifth-lowest in the National League, better than only the Marlins, Nationals, Pirates and Diamondbacks.
MLB
Chicago Tribune

Column: The Chicago White Sox are handling Carlos Rodón with kid gloves — and for good reason with the playoffs looming

Barring some unforeseen occurrence, Chicago White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodón figures to be slotted into Game 3 of the Division Series against the Houston Astros, behind Lance Lynn and Lucas Giolito. And before that Oct. 10th game, he’ll have plenty of rest. The playoff picture is all but set for the Sox, but the rotation is still a guessing game. The only thing we know for sure is the White ...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy