Giants, Cubs, day baseball

But for the Giants — and probably even for Bryant — the story is this: the Giants have 22 games left to pull off the Herculean task of beating the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West, a feat that no team has done since the Giants did it en route to their 2012 World Series. The Giants have 22 games left, and a 2.5 game lead to protect. They can have a losing record the rest of the way out and still clear 100 wins, and there are a lot of permutations that get them to winning the division.