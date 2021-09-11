AEW Rampage Live Results: Andrade El Idolo Defeats PAC, Adam Cole's First Opponent Revealed, and More

After an impressive performance by AEW's Dynamite this week, it's time for Rampage to take the stage, and the card is pretty loaded from the looks of things. We're here to break it all down for you as the action happens live, from bell to bell, and there are sure to be some surprises along the way. First up is the much-anticipated match between Andrade El Idolo and PAC, which was supposed to take place at All Out but was postponed due to "travel issues". We never found out what those actually were, but thankfully whatever it was worked itself out, and now the two stars can finally get in the ring during tonight's Rampage.