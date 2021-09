Belleville's Mobile Library offers age appropriate books that can be checked out on a library card as well as books that can be distributed to the community at no cost. It also offers STEM equipment such as a 3D Printer, mini drones available for programming, and oversized games such as Giant Connect Four, Jenga, and chess/checkers for community events. The Mobile Library is available to visit schools, daycare facilities, senior centers, community events, and summer camps by request. There will be a schedule of weekly community stops where the mobile library will be available for anyone to stop by. Services will also include registering individuals for library cards, accepting library returns, and free Wi-Fi connectivity. Call 618-234-0441 to schedule a visit by the Mobile Library.

BELLEVILLE, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO