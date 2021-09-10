CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

The 5 Most Dangerous and Deadliest Roads in Wyoming

By Jax
104.7 KISS FM
104.7 KISS FM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We all know Wyoming has some of the most scenic roads in the country. However, as beautiful and majestic as some of those views may be when you're on the road, they can also be dangerous to travel on. Not only that, but they are some of the most dangerous in the U.S.

kisscasper.com

Comments / 4

Related
104.7 KISS FM

Here Are The Best Places To See Wyoming’s Beautiful Fall Scenery

When the leaves start to change colors, you know fall is here. Cooler temperatures, fall flavors and some of the BEST views in the world are in Wyoming. Fall is one of my favorite times of the year! The temperatures start to fall, the air turns crisp, football is on the TV, chili slow cooking and taking drives to see the incredible picture perfect scenery.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
104.7 KISS FM

WATCH: Wyoming Bears Eager To Eat As Many Berries As Possible

There's something about stopping by an 'all you can eat' restaurant to fill up on energy, that's exactly what bears are doing right now. According to Wyoming Game & Fish. During the fall months, bears eat and drink nearly nonstop. They need to put on weight to prepare for winter and hibernation. This process is called hyperphagia.
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

Vaccine Mandate Protest Held At Casper College

On Thursday, the group Liberty's Place 4 U, along with ReOpen Wyoming and Wyoming Health Freedom, hosted a protest against the proposed vaccine mandate that President Joe Biden plans on implementing at some point in the near future. The protest in front of the Student Union building lasted about an...
CASPER, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Any Road#Road Trips
104.7 KISS FM

Barrasso Honors Fallen Marine Rylee McCollum On Senate Floor

Days after Rylee McCollum was was brought back home with a battle hero's welcome, Senator John Barrasso paid tribute to the fallen marine with a speech on the senate floor. "Madame President, I come to the floor today to pay tribute to the life and service of Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum," Barrasso began. "He was from Bondurant, Wyoming. On Thursday, August 26th, the United States lost 13 men and women in uniform; 11 Marines, an Army soldier, and a Navy corpsman. They were killed by a terrorist attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. At least 20 additional Marines were wounded. It was the deadliest day for our nation's Military in more than a decade. One of those fallen heroes was Lance Corporal Rylee McCollum. Madam President, he was just 20 years old. Rylee McCollum's life demonstrated the best of our nation."
JACKSON, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Watch: Ambitious Wyoming Grizzly Rushes To Be First In Lunch Line

Watching nature videos is one of our favorite past times and Grizzlies in Yellowstone offer some fun and exciting videos. You know when your favorite meal is being made and you can smell it from afar and came running? Bears are the same way! The area inside a bears nose is 100 times what a humans is and many experts say the bear has one of the best sense of smell of all animals. When there is the opportunity of a Bison Buffet, sources say a bears snout can pick up that scent from up to 20 miles away! That's a distance from Hat 6 in Casper to Glenrock! So keep that in mind when you're out for a leisurely stroll in bear country!
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
104.7 KISS FM

WATCH: Wyoming Horse Smiling Over His Love Of Chips

You know the old saying about laughter being contagious? In this video, that is 100% true. Once you watch this horse showing off his personality and love for potato chips, the laughter of those in the video will become contagious to you and you're going to be laughing while watching along. According to researchers, your brain is wired to respond to laughter and automatically gets your face muscles ready to join in.
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

Watch Grizzly 399 & Cubs Stop Traffic on Highway 22

Wyoming may be the least populated state in the entire United States of America, but that doesn't mean we don't have our own share of traffic jams. The main difference is ours usually involve wildlife vice other motor vehicles. Last week (September 7th, 2021), the famous Grizzly 399 and her...
JACKSON, WY
104.7 KISS FM

The 10 Commandments of Casper, Wyoming

It doesn't really matter whether or not you're a religious person, just about everyone has heard the Ten Commandments at some point in their lives (even if it was only the old school Charlton Heston movie). In the same vein of the Biblical version, but a lot more down to...
CASPER, WY
104.7 KISS FM

Are You Kidding? This Is The Tattoo That Wyomingites Get More Than Other States

Noooooo, you have to be joking. This may be the most absurd thing I've read in quite some time. When I think of Wyoming, I would not think of the average Wyomingite to get THIS tattooed on them. The website Zippia used Google Trends to figure out what each state is tattooing on themselves. While I agree with the science going into this, "ahem" study, I really want to see a picture of this in the real world.
WYOMING STATE
104.7 KISS FM

104.7 KISS FM

Casper, WY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy