Soccer

Controversial plays of the match between Uruguay and Ecuador Football | Sports

By Wilmot Chandler
theclevelandamerican.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrazilian referee Anderson Taronco had a clear direction in which he did not seek help from VAR in major plays. Ecuador’s defeat at Uruguay’s Champions del Chico Stadium ended in three matches, losing third place in the tricolor table due to injury in the second minute of Goston Periro., Separated from Colombia (5th) only by a different goal (five goals against zero for coffee farmers). In addition to the team’s small attacking work Gustavo Albaro But still Defensive degeneration that lost the team to an important point in Montevideo, Arbitral tribunal performance ordered by the Brazilian Anderson Dronko On more than one occasion the audience was left with many doubts.

