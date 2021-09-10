CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
William “Bill” (White Sox) L. Whalen 1940 - 2021

Cover picture for the articleWilliam “Bill” (White Sox) L. Whalen, age 81, of Grand Rapids, MN passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Bill was born in 1940 to Leonard and Louise Whalen in Duluth, MN. Bill grew up there and graduated from Duluth Cathedral High School in 1958. He began working as a chef in 1971, working at Hotel Duluth, Marlon Café, and Rainbow Inn. Bill moved to Grand Rapids in 1975 and from 1990 to 1998 he owned and operated Whalen’s Café in Grand Rapids. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, cribbage, and cooking. Bill was a lifetime member of the Moose Club and St. Augustine Catholic Church.

