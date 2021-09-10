CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morristown, TN

1734 Hugh Drive, Morristown, TN 37813

Citizen Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!! Property is convenient to the hospital, mall, groceries, Walter State, interstate access, and many eating establishments. Beautiful all brick basement rancher located in the desirable Talbott Hills Subdivision. Property has been lovingly maintained with fresh paint, hardwoods throughout, new metal roof in 2020, updated kitchen, two bedrooms on main, and one and a half baths. Laundry has been conveniently relocated to main level but hookups still remain in basement if you choose to move. Basement has tons of storage with added kitchen, additional laundry and full bath. Gorgeous flat lot perfect for outdoor entertaining.

