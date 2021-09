LYNCHBURG, VA. — The Southern Virginia University women's volleyball team remained undefeated Wednesday night, sweeping the University of Lynchburg 3-0 on the road. "I am very glad that we went in and we served tough and that we passed well," said head coach Debby Baker. "It's always fun to see our freshman come in and produce the numbers that we need them to, and to have our back row hitting well too. I'm happy with the progress that we've made, but we still have a long way to go."

