Rappers Jessi and Simon D, SG Wannabe's Lee Suk Hoon, and singer Kim Yeon Woo will be joining the panel of MBC's Chuseok spin-off variety show 'The Masked Talent'. 'The Masked Talent' will be a spin-off to MBC's popular program 'King of Masked Singer', where famous figures sing on stage with masks to compete for the ultimate throne. For 'The Masked Talent', the French producer Herve Hubert will be participating in the production of the program and for this program, anyone in the entire nation of South Korea is eligible to apply to become a masked singer.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO