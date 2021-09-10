‘Hold Your Fire’: Toronto Review
Stefan Forbes’ absorbing documentary explores a landmark crime in Brooklyn 1973. Hindsight is a wonderful thing in Hold Your Fire, Stefan Forbes’ meticulously assembled documentary which revisits a landmark crime in the Brooklyn of 1973. History is brought alive in the multiple, sometimes conflicting, testimonies of those caught in the crossfire. As tense as any thriller from that period, the involving human stories and lasting impact of the events makes for a gripping film with theatrical potential.www.screendaily.com
