Police: Woman who threatened apartment employees called them rednecks, white trash

Police are investigating a Majestic Parc tenant after apartment employees reported she threatened one of them Thursday morning, according to a police report.

The Denton Police Department responded to the apartments in the 2700 block of East McKinney Street after receiving a terror threat call around 9:15 a.m.

They spoke with apartment employees who reported they were loading a truck with equipment when a tenant came out and complained they were blocking her garage unit.

The report says they tried to apologize to her but she then started swearing and calling them names such as “redneck” and “white trash.”

One employee reported the tenant said, “If he comes back, I’ll shoot his ass.” None of the employees reported seeing a weapon during the incident.

Officers weren’t able to speak with the tenant Thursday but are continuing to investigate.

Other reports

900 block of Morse Street — A 30-year-old man is accused of attempting to force a woman to perform oral sex on him Thursday, according to a police report.

A caller reported the attempted sexual assault around 2:29 p.m. Dispatchers told officers that the suspect was arrested in July on a count of unlawful possession of a firearm. When police approached the suspect, they asked him to turn around so they could frisk him for weapons.

He allegedly refused to comply when police asked him to turn around and additionally twisted and pulled his arms away. They eventually detained him and he was arrested on a resisting arrest charge.

Witnesses told police the man was under the influence of narcotics, which the suspect said as well, and that he’d been up for several days, according to the report. The suspect allegedly admitted to taking multiple pills but wouldn’t say what he took.

Because he was under the influence, officers weren’t able to speak with him about the reported sexual assault at the time of the report. The report says they later spoke to him and were able to charge him with indecent assault.

2900 block of West University Drive — While he was shopping at Sam’s Club, someone took a 911 caller’s truck from the parking lot, according to a police report.

Police were dispatched to the theft call around 7 p.m., which was shortly after the caller noticed his truck was missing. He valued his white 2016 GMC Sierra to be between $30,000 and $38,000.

An investigation is ongoing.

Roundup

From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 461 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.

From Thursday to Friday, 39 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.