Listen now: Central Illinois reflects on 9/11

Welcome back to another episode of "Long Story Short" where we recap Central Illinois news from Lee Enterprises' journalists. On this week's episode, reporters Sierra Henry and Kelsey Watznauer discuss the Central Illinois newsrooms' project for the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and cover an abundance of business updates, including a new warehouse being constructed in Decatur, Texas Roadhouse opening in Bloomington and an expansive truck stop that could be headed for Normal.