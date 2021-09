SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Newly-released text messages in the Theranos fraud trial could shed light on the relationship between founder Elizabeth Holmes and her business partner and ex-boyfriend. The texts between Holmes and Sunny Balwani were exchanged in May of 2015. It was a time when the two were trying to find out who leaked sensitive company information to the media questioning Theranos’ faulty blood analyzer technology. Holmes texted to Balwani: “You are breeze in desert for me” [sic] “My water. And ocean. Meant to be only together tiger.” “Madly in love with you and your strength.” “Missing you” Balwani texted back: “Missing you too” He...

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO