CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Honolulu, HI

UH Hilo’s performance season kicks off with play focused on 9/11 impacts

By UH News
the university of hawai'i system
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been two decades since the tragic events of 9/11. To pay homage to one of the nation’s darkest days, the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Department of Performing Arts and the Performing Arts Center will debut its fall season with the production Banyan. The play, written by California-based writer Jeannie Barroga, takes place after the attacks and parodies the chaotic moment in history of falling buildings and intertwines symbolic Wizard of Oz icons.

www.hawaii.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Entertainment
City
Hilo, HI
Honolulu, HI
Entertainment
Local
Hawaii Education
City
Honolulu, HI
Hilo, HI
Entertainment
Honolulu, HI
Education
Hilo, HI
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Uh Hilo#Performing Arts Center#The University Of Hawai I#Covid#English#Hilo Stories
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy