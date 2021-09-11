UH Hilo’s performance season kicks off with play focused on 9/11 impacts

It’s been two decades since the tragic events of 9/11. To pay homage to one of the nation’s darkest days, the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Department of Performing Arts and the Performing Arts Center will debut its fall season with the production Banyan. The play, written by California-based writer Jeannie Barroga, takes place after the attacks and parodies the chaotic moment in history of falling buildings and intertwines symbolic Wizard of Oz icons.