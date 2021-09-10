LGBTQ Center Celebrates 10th Year Anniversary with Rainbow Callout

The Undergraduate Student Government is working to provide more resources for LGBTQ+ students on campus. In 2019, the USG LGBTQ+ campus climate survey found that Ohio State is the only Big Ten school without an LGBTQ+ center and other related initiatives to support LGBTQ+ students. USG President Jacob Chang confirmed that there is still no center and said LGBTQ+ students have needs in areas such as housing and learning centers, which USG is working to address.

OHIO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO