CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

LGBTQ Center Celebrates 10th Year Anniversary with Rainbow Callout

By YUBO SONG Staff Reporter
warricknews.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngela Shadé, a drag queen, strutted across the stage, igniting the crowd by swinging her legs in the air. Her message to the audience? Embrace your true self. The lawn outside of Krach Leadership Center brimmed with cheers, joy and rainbow flags for two hours on Thursday afternoon. The LGBTQ Center returned to hosting the rainbow callout in-person, in line with its 10-year anniversary and the Purdue LGBTQ+ Student Alliance’s 50th year anniversary.

www.warricknews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyWabashValley.com

Ryves Youth Center celebrates 39 years of service

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Friday the Ryves Youth Center in Terre Haute celebrated 39 years of service. The center was started on Sept. 10, 1982, and ever since, has provided a daily space for children to do arts and crafts, play sports, and eat nutritious meals for free. Originally...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
St. Joseph News-Press

Jeep’n & Jamm’n to celebrate 10th year

Ten years ago, the family of Brett Baltezor created an event to honor their late son. They never expected it to have such an impact on people. “No, I didn’t expect it. But it’s been a fun ride,” Becky Brennan, one of the organizers for the event, said. Having raised...
MUSIC
Lantern

USG advocates for LGBTQ+ center on campus

The Undergraduate Student Government is working to provide more resources for LGBTQ+ students on campus. In 2019, the USG LGBTQ+ campus climate survey found that Ohio State is the only Big Ten school without an LGBTQ+ center and other related initiatives to support LGBTQ+ students. USG President Jacob Chang confirmed that there is still no center and said LGBTQ+ students have needs in areas such as housing and learning centers, which USG is working to address.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
gsu.edu

Center for Access to Justice Celebrates Five Years

This fall, the Center for Access to Justice celebrates its fifth anniversary. Launched in 2016, the Center created a space within the University to focus on how lower-income and other marginalized people navigate the civil and criminal legal systems in the South. Through research and education, the Center promotes meaningful access to the courts, helps people navigate the legal system, and trains the next generation of lawyers to serve the public interest.
ATLANTA, GA
constructforstl.org

Electrical Connection Marks 10th Year of Saint Louis Science Center Support

The year 2021 kicked off with an incredible scientific achievement – the Mars landing of NASA’s Perseverance rover – a moment that should inspire greater commitment to STEM education. And now in its 10th year of supporting the Saint Louis Science Center, the Electrical Connection is recommitting to focus its support on the St. Louis institution’s STEM education programs. The Electrical Connection is a partnership of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1 and the St. Louis Chapter, National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA).
SAINT LOUIS, MO
warricknews.com

William Kitchens of Newburgh celebrates birthday

William Kitchens was born in Butler Co. Ky in 1923. He joined the Navy in 1944 and married Wilma McDougall, also from Butler County. They married at the court house in Evansville just before he left for training in Michigan. William was stationed in Florida and on a transport ship.
NEWBURGH, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rainbow#Lgbtq Community#Legislature#The Lgbtq Center#The Purdue Lgbtq Center#Purdue University#A Master Of Health#Lgbtq Student Alliance#The College Of Science#Christian Lgbtq#Democratic#Ford
Mix 94.7 KMCH

NICC Manchester Center Celebrating 10th Anniversary

Northeast Iowa Community College Manchester Center is celebrating its 10th anniversary this month. Since 2011, the center has been located in the Dupaco Community Credit Union building along West Main Street in Manchester. Director Holly Rahe says it’s a great story of how the center got started. The NICC Manchester...
MANCHESTER, IA
ncsu.edu

Women’s Center Celebrates 30th Anniversary

This year, the Women’s Center celebrates its 30th anniversary at NC State. At the heart of this rich and storied history is a group of tenacious students who sought to establish a space dedicated to advancing gender equity and social justice on campus. With the support of Student Affairs staff and the provost, their dream became a reality in October 1991.
MUSIC
mymixfm.com

Ryves Youth Center celebrates 39 years of service

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Friday the Ryves Youth Center in Terre Haute celebrated 39 years of service. The center was started on Sept. 10, 1982, and ever since, has provided a daily space for children to do arts and crafts, play sports, and eat nutritious meals for free. Originally...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy