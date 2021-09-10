CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yandex hit by largest DDoS attack involving 200,000 hacked devices

Cover picture for the articleYandex, a Russia-based technology and search engine giant, has confirmed that its servers were targeted with cyber history’s largest DDoS attack last week. In its blog post published on 9 September, Yandex revealed that the company discovered a powerful new network of botnets that have carried out DDoS attacks not just against Runet, Russia’s version of the World Wide Web to maintain unified nationwide communications against cyberattack, but in various other countries.

