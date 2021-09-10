Xavier Thomas – Returning to Form
Note: The following appears in the South Carolina State football gameday program. Xavier Thomas thought the 2020 season would be his chance to cement his name as a top NFL draft prospect. In his first two seasons as a Tiger, the defensive end tallied 74 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks, including an iconic, bone-jarring sack of Syracuse quarterback Eric Dungey to secure a Clemson victory in 2018. Thomas’ performance that year earned him near-unanimous freshman All-America honors and Third-Team All-ACC recognition after his sophomore campaign in 2019.clemsontigers.com
Comments / 0