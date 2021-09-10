9/11: A memory for teachers, history for students

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith will mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks with a public memorial event on Friday and a day of service on Saturday. Dr. Terisa Riley, UAFS Chancellor, remembers the fateful day vividly. She heard the news of the first plane striking the towers while dropping off her twins, Drew and Sarah, for their first day of preschool. After getting them settled, she rushed to Target – the closest place she could find a television. Standing with hundreds of strangers, weeping in front of a wall of screens playing the same somber images, she and the crowd realized together that the tragedy was more than a terrible accident. Sales associates passed out boxes of tissues directly from the shelves, crying with their neighbors as they watched, devastated, as the fate of the nation turned.

FORT SMITH, AR ・ 9 DAYS AGO