9/11: A memory for teachers, history for students

By Victoria Kemper
Daily Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis past week, area students sat in classrooms learning about the events of Sept. 11, 2001 in history lessons. Not one them was even born when the events on Sept. 11 occurred. We asked teachers from different grade levels: pre-k, middle school, and high school in Fredericktown to take us...

KUTV

Teachers help students born after 2001 understand 9/11

BLUFFDALE, Utah (KUTV) — What is it like to teach students who were not yet alive on September 11, 2001, about the day that changed our nation's history forever?. Students as Hidden Valley Middle School in Bluffdale started Friday with a sunrise salute and flag raising. Those who weren't born...
BLUFFDALE, UT
WISN

Students take 9/11 history lesson from books to display

MUKWONAGO, Wis. — At Mukwonago High School, on Veterans Way, it is not just books that hold history: it is also found in the hands of students bringing a particular lesson to life. "We had kids from study halls and from different groups coming in and tying the ribbons on...
MUKWONAGO, WI
WTOV 9

Wheeling Park teacher delivers first-hand accounts of 9/11 to students

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — September 11, 2001 is a major date in history. But it's also a day that high schoolers, middle schoolers and grade school kids weren't alive for. Ryan Stanton is currently is a history teacher at Wheeling Park High School. But 20 years ago, he was at a desk there as a senior. So, he said relaying his personal experience to students is something he thinks they can relate to.
WHEELING, WV
KCCI.com

Oskaloosa High School students keep 9/11 memory alive

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — Walk through Oskaloosa Town Square and you'll see nearly 3,000 American flags — one for every person killed in the Sept. 11 attacks. Each flag was placed by high school students, and although they weren't alive to witness the attacks, they will be the ones to carry on the legacy of lives lost that day.
OSKALOOSA, IA
foxbangor.com

Dedham School students, teachers honor 9/11 victims

DEDHAM — Twenty years later, many still remember where they were on 9/11. But most students today have no memory of that day. First responders had to climb 110 flights of stairs inside the World Trade Center after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. To commemorate the 20th anniversary...
DEDHAM, ME
CBS Austin

El Paso teacher shares how teaching U.S history shifted following 9/11

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — In light of the 20th anniversary of the 2001 attack on the Twin Towers, an El Paso U.S history teacher recounts how American history changed after September 11, 2001. James Causey, teaches at Loretto Academy. Causey has been a teacher since 1990 and was teaching...
EL PASO, TX
Southwest Times Record

UAFS leaders, students to host public 9/11 memorial

The University of Arkansas at Fort Smith will mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks with a public memorial event on Friday and a day of service on Saturday. Dr. Terisa Riley, UAFS Chancellor, remembers the fateful day vividly. She heard the news of the first plane striking the towers while dropping off her twins, Drew and Sarah, for their first day of preschool. After getting them settled, she rushed to Target – the closest place she could find a television. Standing with hundreds of strangers, weeping in front of a wall of screens playing the same somber images, she and the crowd realized together that the tragedy was more than a terrible accident. Sales associates passed out boxes of tissues directly from the shelves, crying with their neighbors as they watched, devastated, as the fate of the nation turned.
FORT SMITH, AR
Central Illinois Proud

Teachers reflect, educate students on significance of 9/11 attacks

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Saturday marks 20 years the attack on the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington, and a plane crashed in Pennsylvania, headed towards D.C. In the Twin Cities, teachers are looking to convey the impact of that day to a group of students...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
foxillinois.com

LLCC debuts 9/11 memorial exhibit partly created by students

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — As the Springfield community honors the lives lost 20 years ago, Lincoln Land Community College is finding ways to remember 9/11 for their many students that weren’t alive or have no memory of that day. The public is invited to a new exhibit in the college's...
SPRINGFIELD, IL

