Guest Editorial Week Of 9/13/2021

You may not be a birder and that is OK. However, it is a highly publicized fact that eastern Oregon and Jerusalem Township comprise the crown jewel of birding. That by itself is huge and is the reason that this area makes a significant income on the birders during the Biggest Week of Birding in May. Migratory birds flock here to rest before flying north in the spring. And as we know about birds in general - they tell us of things to come due to their physiology. And we should pay attention to them- as did the miners taking canaries into the mine- when the birds had trouble breathing it was time to get out.