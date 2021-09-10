CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon, OH

Guest Editorial Week Of 9/13/2021

presspublications.com
 8 days ago

You may not be a birder and that is OK. However, it is a highly publicized fact that eastern Oregon and Jerusalem Township comprise the crown jewel of birding. That by itself is huge and is the reason that this area makes a significant income on the birders during the Biggest Week of Birding in May. Migratory birds flock here to rest before flying north in the spring. And as we know about birds in general - they tell us of things to come due to their physiology. And we should pay attention to them- as did the miners taking canaries into the mine- when the birds had trouble breathing it was time to get out.

presspublications.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Oregon, OH
Government
State
Oregon State
City
Oregon, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Birds#Migratory Birds#Western Oregon#Oregonians#Maumee Bay#Diplomate
Reuters

Navalny allies accuse YouTube, Telegram of censorship in Russian election

MOSCOW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's allies accused YouTube and Telegram of censorship on Saturday after the video platform and messaging app restricted access to their anti-government voting recommendations for Russia's parliamentary election. Navalny's allies already accused Alphabet's (GOOGL.O) Google and Apple of buckling under Kremlin...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy