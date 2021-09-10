CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Readers share memories of 9/11

Daily Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe asked our readers to share their own memories of Sept. 11, 2001 – that tragic day when almost 3,000 people were killed in terrorist attacks. “I was in Ms. Williams' 2nd hour drama class. Tenth grade. Someone came into the room and told us that a (plane) had hit one of the twin towers in NYC. I was immediately flushed with heat. Time stood still. There was a TV in the library, so we all went to the library and joined the group of students forming around it. We stood with gaping mouths watching the news release, when it was suddenly interrupted with the news that the second tower had been hit. Then they told us a plane had crashed in Pennsylvania. It was really scary. It still gives me anxiety to think about it.” Dawn Herbert.

